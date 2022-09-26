SHI International named Official Partner of the LPGA Tour

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. & SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SHI International and the Ladies Professional Golf Association have announced a multi-year agreement that makes SHI, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, an official technology partner of the LPGA Tour. The natural partnership stems from both organizations’ commitment to amplifying women’s leadership, empowerment, diversity, equity, and inclusion — the LPGA through sport and SHI through technology.

The gender gap in technology is steadily shrinking and female representation in large global technology firms is predicted to reach 33% this year. SHI, the largest Minority and Woman-owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the United States, features a workforce proudly above that industry average. This is one of many synergies between the two organizations.

“Partnering with the LPGA allows SHI an opportunity to have different conversations with business and IT leaders in a new and fun environment, growing our relationships through a love of golf and an admiration of the world-class abilities the LPGA players possess,” said Thai Lee, co-founder, President and CEO of SHI International. “We are excited to introduce our customers, business partners, and employees to the sense of community, empowerment, and growth felt at LPGA tour events that make this partnership a natural fit.”

Through this partnership, the LPGA will leverage SHI’s expertise with transformational technology procurement and infrastructure to help meet the fast-paced and ever-changing technology needs of the association. Meanwhile, SHI and its customers will benefit from corporate branding and on-site hospitality opportunities at select tour events, utilizing the LPGA as a tech story-telling platform to emphasize their commitment to supporting women’s sports in a significant way.

“Thai Lee and her team at SHI have thrived in the IT industry by recognizing the advantages of supporting diversity throughout a company’s workforce and partnership network,” said Kelly Hyne, Chief Sales Officer of the LPGA. “We are thrilled to welcome a new partner whose mission aligns so closely with our values. Together we will continue to elevate our world-class athletes and our sport around the world and strive toward peak performance in all aspects of the organization.”

The LPGA partnership marks the second foray into sports sponsorship for SHI, which holds the naming rights to Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium.

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world’s leading professional golf organization for women, with a goal to change the face of golf by making the sport more accessible and inclusive.

Created in 1950 by 13 Founders, the Association celebrates a diverse and storied history. The LPGA Tour competes across the globe, reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries. The Epson Tour, the LPGA’s official qualifying tour, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. The LPGA also holds a joint-venture collaboration with the Ladies European Tour (LET), increasing playing opportunities for female golfers in Europe. Across the Tours, the LPGA represents players in more than 60 countries.

Additionally, the LPGA Foundation has empowered and supported girls and women since 1991, most notably through LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, the only national program of its kind, which annually engages with nearly 100,000 girls. The LPGA Amateur Golf Association and LPGA Women’s Network provide virtual and in-person connections to female golfers around the world, while LPGA Professionals are educators, business leaders and gamechangers dedicated to growing the game of golf for everyone.

Follow the LPGA on its U.S. television home, Golf Channel, online at www.LPGA.com and on its mobile apps. Join the social conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT SHI

SHI International Corp. is a $13 billion transformational technology solutions provider serving the needs of more than 15,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals through the use of technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With over 6,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com

