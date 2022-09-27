ADDING MULTIMEDIA GLIDDEN paint by PPG marks launch of surface temperature-limiting floor coatings with must-see ‘Puppy Pool Party’ video

A squad of professional party pups enjoy cooler surfaces at their summer send-off, thanks to Glidden's newest floor coating product, featuring Cool Surface Technology.

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPG (NYSE:PPG) today unveiled a behind-the-scenes look at this summer’s most exclusive pool party in celebration of the launch of a new GLIDDEN® floor paint and concrete stain product line by PPG featuring COOL SURFACE TECHNOLOGY™. With the ability to limit surface temperatures by up to 20 percent*, the coatings help protect bare feet (and paws) on concrete surfaces, wood patios, porches and pool decks.

In celebration of the launch, the Glidden brand released a 30-second video which demonstrates the benefits of Cool Surface Technology as a squad of top-tier professional party pups enjoy cooler surfaces and the final days of summer around the pool.

“Say goodbye to hot paw bummer and hello to #HotDogSummer! Our ‘Puppy Pool Party’ video is sure to make you procrastinate your workday,” said Erin Lageman-Louies, PPG marketing manager, Glidden paint. “In the true spirit of the Glidden brand, we wanted to bring our newest products’ benefits to life through fun, engaging content. And what is better than a puppy pool party? So, we dreamed up the most epic day poolside and caught it on video for our fans to catch all the good vibes with us.”

With no primer coat needed, highly durable finishes, and incredibly easy application, the new Glidden floor paint and concrete stain product line featuring Cool Surface Technology includes Glidden Porch & Floor, Glidden Porch & Floor Anti-Skid, and Glidden Solid Concrete Stain.

“We’re excited to offer consumers easy-to-use products with high durability finishes and surface temperature-limiting technology to help protect the most important feet and paws in their lives, all with the Glidden value they know and trust,” said Lageman-Louies.

The new Glidden floor paint and concrete stain product line featuring Cool Surface Technology is available nationwide at HomeDepot.com and will be available at select HOME DEPOT® locations in the U.S. starting October 2022.

Visit www.hotdogsummer.com to learn more.

*Limits hot weather surface temperature spikes of pedestrian and vehicular concrete surfaces when compared to products of similar color without Cool Surface Technology. Temperature containment may differ due to color, ambient temperature, direct sunlight, and time of day when compared to a similar color without Cool-Surface Technology. Darker colors may result in higher surface temperatures from direct sun exposure than light colors.

