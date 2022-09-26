Versa Networks and Nabiq Partner to Deliver Advanced Private 5G Services in Japan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., and TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versa Networks, the recognized secure access service edge (SASE) leader, and Nabiq of Japan today announced their new partnership to deliver advanced Private 5G services for enterprise customers throughout Japan. Leveraging integrated security, networking and Versa’s platform for hosting 5G Core technology, Nabiq is offering these new capabilities as a managed service for its enterprise customers and local 5G partners, such as Tamagawa Holdings Co., Ltd.

As a result of this partnership, Nabiq is offering new managed services for SASE-delivered Private 5G for the first time in the Japan market. As the first step, Nabiq is providing Versa’s managed service on Tamagawa’s local 5G platform.

Tamagawa Holding Co., Ltd. is planning to deliver the Private 5G sharing service, which provides Private 5G capabilities to enterprises on Tamagawa’s on-premise 5G platform. Nabiq manages the installation and operation of Tamagawa’s platform with its skills and experience in the wireless broadband business. Tamagawa and Nabiq have added Versa’s enhanced managed capabilities to the Private 5G sharing service.

Nabiq’s’s cloud-based Private 5G service is delivered from 5G services hosted on AWS, with the on-premise Versa platform hosting the user-plane function (UPF) and control plane function of the Private 5G services at the customer premises, all integrated using service-chaining with Versa Operating System (VOS)™.

“Nabiq provides the support for enterprise end users and partners such as Tamagawa that develop the local 5G services,” said Tomohito Takatsu, President, Nabiq. “Local 5G enables high-speed wide-bandwidth and low-latency data transmission, and is expected as a communication infrastructure for the remote management in the production lines of Japan’s factories and remote medical operations. These applications require solid security functions. Versa’s SASE is great not only for SD-WAN but also for SD-LAN on which those applications run. Nabiq choose Versa for its excellent security capabilities and its worldwide experience.”

Versa’s VOS enables a unique approach to 5G edge solutions by combining virtual machines with SASE multi-tenancy to enable hosting and slicing of the 5G UPF data plane, connectivity, and security for the 5G control plane. This unique approach enables customers’ sensitive data to remain secured on-site, and delivers the low latency and performance required for AI applications, IOT and sensors. Versa also supports many customers with a single edge platform, which is important in dense metro areas such as Tokyo.

“We are pleased to partner with Nabiq and help bring Private 5G services to enterprises across Japan,” said Tony Fallows, Senior Vice President, Global Business Development, Versa Networks. “Versa is extensible to new and relevant use-cases, especially for service providers to drive new revenue streams for managed services using Versa’s one-box CPE. This use-case application with Nabiq showcases how MSPs can easily build and deploy Private and Local 5G networks with Versa SASE.”

Versa’s unified SASE delivers best-of-breed functions that tightly integrate and deliver services via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both via VOS™ with a Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture and managed through a Single Pane-of-Glass. Versa delivers SASE services such as Secure SD-WAN, Next-Generation Firewall, Next-Generation Firewall as a Service, Unified Threat Management (UTM) including Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), and User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA). Versa’s unified SASE goes above and beyond management console automation integration, by providing the ability to integrate networks, points of presence, policy definitions, application definitions, agent logic, and data lakes.

As the leader in SASE, the fastest growing security and networking category, and executing on SASE services for years, Versa is the only solution proven to deliver the industry’s leading and differentiated architecture for high performance and security. Dell’Oro Group listed Versa as the 2021 SASE market share leader with 84-percent market share for the unified category in its 4Q21 Network Security Quarterly Report; and Frost and Sullivan ranks Versa as the #2 worldwide market share leader in SASE. Gartner has identified Versa SASE as having the most SASE components out of all 56 vendors Gartner evaluated. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) also found that Versa SASE has the most SASE supported functions, as published in its industry report.

Nabiq provides wireless broadband environment combining fixed broadband, fixed line, and its own Wi-Fi cloud platform to enterprise customers such as hotels, hospitals, enterprise offices, and schools. It is a total Wi-Fi solution with security and flexible authentication functions based on its own unique Wi-Fi platform on the cloud, which covers Wi-Fi Access point placement design, installation, and operation. Nabiq expands its sphere to local 5G services utilizing its skills and experience.

Tamagawa Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless equipment, measuring instruments, information equipment, and industrial equipment. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronics and Telecommunications Equipment, Renewable Energy System Sales, and Renewable Power Plant. The Electronics and Telecommunications Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells attenuators, splitters, couplers, switches, filters, optical-related electronic equipment, and millimeter wave products. The Renewable Energy System Sales segment sells photovoltaic modules and power conditioners. The Renewable Power Plant segment develops solar power plants and sells power generated by the power plants to electric companies. The company was founded in November 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Versa Networks, the leader in SASE, combines extensive security, advanced networking, industry-leading SD-WAN, genuine multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers, and via the simplified Versa Titan cloud service designed for Lean IT. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites trust Versa with their networks, security, and clouds. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Capital, RPS Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

