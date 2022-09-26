It’s Official, Multiview is a Great Place to Work®

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Multiview is proud to announce that we have been certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience.

“We are very proud to be recognized as a Great Place to Work®. At Multiview we strongly believe that the single biggest contributor to our current and future success is our amazing people,” says Michael Johnson, CEO. “We are committed to the relentless pursuit of becoming an even better employer so that our employees can be empowered to thrive at both work and in life.”

Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues. "Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency," Fonseca said.

About Multiview

Multiview provides powerful, easy-to-use financial applications to enterprises of any size for accounting and financial planning. For over 30 years, Multiview Financial has driven successful client outcomes with a scalable ERP solution by partnering with clients to break down data silos, automate accounting processes, and provide more access to information through industry leading dynamic reporting solutions. Clients vary in size from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies and operate across more than 40 industries. Learn more on the website

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.