Thompson Street Capital Partners and Endicott Capital Announce Strategic Investment in MediaRadar

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a growth-focused private equity firm based in St. Louis, and Endicott Capital (Endicott), an investment fund focused exclusively on the information services sector, announced today that they have made a strategic investment in New York, NY-based MediaRadar (www.mediaradar.com). TSCP will serve as the control investor. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2007, MediaRadar is an award-winning provider of timely, cross-media advertising intelligence that is highly targeted to the needs of media sellers, agencies, and brands. The Company’s more than 20,000 users rely on MediaRadar’s extensive database that tracks more than $200 billion of annual media spend across more than four million brands and is delivered through a suite of modern software tools specifically tailored for ad sales personnel. Users leverage these insights to identify the best prospects, build and nurture stronger relationships with clients, close more business, and monitor competitors. MediaRadar’s insights cover streaming channels, linear TV, magazines, newspapers, and digital platforms including formats such as YouTube, podcasting, and social media. Their clients include the majority of the largest media companies in the United States.

Said Todd Krizelman, Founder and CEO of MediaRadar, “We are excited to bring TSCP and Endicott on as new partners in our next phase of growth. Their experience investing in information services companies and supporting growth acceleration, both organically and through acquisition, will be highly valuable as we continue to develop new ways to enhance our customers’ experience.”

Dan Cooper, Director, TSCP said, "We are thrilled to partner with Todd and the team at MediaRadar. They’ve built a highly differentiated offering around unique, proprietary ad spend and contact data, which has driven strong client relationships, excellent renewal rates, and an impressive long-term growth trajectory. We look forward to working with the team at MediaRadar to support the Company’s continued success."

Bob Dunn, Managing Partner, TSCP added, “TSCP has a dedicated focus on investing in outstanding information services businesses, and it is clear that MediaRadar is the leading provider of mission critical ad intelligence and sales enablement tools in the market. We look forward to working closely with our partners at Endicott again and with the MediaRadar team going forward.”

“MediaRadar is a must-have resource that enables advertising sales professionals to deliver revenue in a complex and ever-changing media environment. Endicott’s mission is to partner with information services companies like MediaRadar to help them achieve their next phase of growth and commercial success,” said Dan Seideman, Principal at Endicott Capital. “We are excited to help Todd and his team harness the power of their differentiated analytics to expand their leading advertising intelligence and sales enablement platform, drive revenue growth and achieve key efficiency goals.”

Frontier Growth, which sold majority ownership to TSCP and Endicott Capital, will remain a minority shareholder in MediaRadar. Michael Ramich, Partner at Frontier Growth, shared, “We have enjoyed working with and fully believe in the team at MediaRadar. They have built an amazing culture and have a proven track record for financial performance and product excellence. We are excited to remain a shareholder in MediaRadar as they maximize their business potential.”

MediaRadar was represented by IKONA Partners, a boutique technology-focused investment bank.

For more information about MediaRadar, visit: www.mediaradar.com

About MediaRadar

MediaRadar revolutionizes ad sales by helping sales executives spend their time pitching and closing deals, instead of researching and preparing. MediaRadar helps sellers determine the best prospects to pursue, which offerings to pitch, and how to position themselves most effectively against their competitors. This SaaS sales-enablement platform is built on the most comprehensive and up-to-date database of multimedia advertising information available. Connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP)

Thompson Street Capital Partners (www.tscp.com) is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led middle market businesses in the Life Sciences & Healthcare, Software & Technology, and Business and Consumer Services and Products sectors. TSCP partners with management teams to increase value by accelerating growth, both organically and via acquisitions.

About Endicott Capital

Founded in 1996, Endicott Group is a New York–based investment firm with deep private equity experience. Through Endicott Capital, the firm invests exclusively in technology-enabled, B2B companies providing critical data and analytics to a wide range of sectors and end-markets. A value-added investor, Endicott brings considerable expertise to the information services sector and partners with management teams and other shareholders to build strong companies that realize their growth potential and maximize value. For more information: www.endicottgp.com.