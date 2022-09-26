Radiological Group, PA Selects Healthcare Administrative Partners as Full-Service Revenue Cycle and Practice Management Services Provider

MEDIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthcare Administrative Partners (HAP), a leading provider of outsourced billing, coding, and practice management solutions for radiology practices, today announces the addition of Radiological Group, PA in Ridgeland, MS to its roster of radiology revenue cycle and practice management clients. Radiological Group, PA has provided the people of central Mississippi with diagnostic and interventional radiology services for over 60 years.

Under the terms of the agreement, HAP will perform all core revenue cycle services on behalf of Radiological Group, PA including billing, coding, carrier credentialing, business intelligence, and MIPS Measure Assurance Services in addition to comprehensive practice and financial management services.

During their search for a revenue cycle and practice management vendor, it was important that Radiological Group, PA partnered with an organization with radiology expertise and a deep bench of resources. According to Dr. E. J. Blanchard, President at Radiological Group, PA, “HAP’s knowledge of radiology and commitment to client service was unmatched in the search process. We trust their industry expertise and believe we made the right decision when it comes to our practice’s financial needs.”

Commenting on the new agreement, HAP’s Chief Revenue Officer, Rebecca Farrington, states that, “We hold ourselves to a high standard of customer service at HAP, and we intend to keep that up as we bring on Radiological Group, PA. As we hopefully come out of the pandemic, we are seeing more groups looking for a true partnership, not just a vendor. Personal relationships are more important now than ever before. We are excited to be expanding into a new state and we look forward to building a relationship with this new client.”

About Healthcare Administrative Partners

Healthcare Administrative Partners empowers hospital-employed and privately-owned radiology groups to maximize revenue and minimize compliance risks despite the challenges of a complex, changing healthcare economy. We go beyond billing services, delivering the clinical analytics, practice management, and specialized coding expertise needed to fully optimize your revenue cycle. Since 1995, radiologists have turned to us as a trusted educator and true business partner.

For more information, visit www.hapusa.com