Tokeny and Ownera Partner to Unlock Global Liquidity for Tokenized Assets

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tokeny, the Luxembourg-based tokenization platform, today announced a partnership with Ownera, provider of a global inter-trading network based on the open-source FinP2P protocol, to distribute tokenized assets over the Ownera FinP2P network.

The digital securities industry is growing fast but has lacked a common global distribution network for connecting issuers, investors, exchanges, and other market participants. As a result, the rate of institutional adoption and investor access to high-quality digital assets has been limited up until now.

Ownera brought the industry together to develop the FinP2P open-source routing protocol to solve this problem by orchestrating the instant exchange of digital assets held on any blockchain platform, for digital cash held on any ledger. It supports primary issuance, secondary trading and DeFi-style instant borrowing against assets pledged as collateral. This routing network has the power to open up digital distribution for the private markets and unlock global liquidity in a way that no single institution or exchange can achieve on its own.

As the market leader in tokenization solutions, Tokeny’s technology has enabled direct transfers and settlements of tokenized assets in a compliant manner, by default. Its infrastructure uses the market standard ERC-3643 to ensure each transfer can only be triggered between eligible investors through ONCHAINID, a digital identity system, enabling the transferability of tokenized assets. The integration of Ownera FinP2P distribution network enables its clients to further improve the liquidity of their tokenized assets by reaching a broader investor base across the globe.

Daniel Coheur, Chief Strategy Officer of Tokeny said, “Tokenization is the first step to unlock the full potential of assets using blockchain technology. When assets are brought onchain, they can be transferred and managed by their owners, at a lower cost, and in real-time. As the compliance is built in at the token level, visibility and interoperability is the key to maximize asset liquidity. By integrating Ownera’s FinP2P, we allow our clients and their investors to connect to additional distribution networks, and use tokenized assets for collateralization.”

“Institutions have been faced with the challenge of deploying multiple blockchain technologies if they want to access different isolated pools of assets and investors,” adds Anthony Woolley, the Head of Business Development and Marketing at Ownera. “The adoption of FinP2P will result in higher liquidity and better access to capital and assets by providing regulated firms with one secure point of connection to multiple digital asset networks across the globe. Any institution deploying a Tokeny solution now has the potential to access the added distribution capabilities of the Ownera FinP2P network.”

About Tokeny:

Tokeny provides an enterprise-grade infrastructure to allow companies and financial actors to compliantly issue, transfer, and manage digital assets on blockchains, enabling them to apply control and compliance on the decentralized infrastructure without technical hurdles. Tokeny is recognized by CB Insights and KPMG as a Top 50 Blockchain and Top 100 Global Fintech company. The company is backed by Euronext Group, Inveniam, Apex Group, and K20 Funds. For more information, go to www.tokeny.com

About Ownera:

Ownera is a digital assets software company building the institutional rails for a new multi-trillion-dollar digital securities market. The company led the creation of the open-source specifications of the FinP2P protocol and delivers FinP2P based network nodes and digital assets solutions to the financial industry, thus enabling global distribution and liquidity for digital securities. For more information, go to www.ownera.io