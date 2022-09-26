Coty Expands Partnership With Cruelty Free International

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coty, one of the world’s largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands, extends its strategic partnership with Cruelty Free International, the leading global organisation working to end animal testing. Coty powerhouse brands Rimmel, Manhattan, and Risqué are now approved under the Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny Programme, joining Coty brand, COVERGIRL, which was approved in 2018.

Coty Chief Brands Officer, Consumer Beauty Stefano Curti, comments, “At Coty, we are committed to ending animal testing in the beauty industry. We know consumers expect and search for brands which share their values; they want accessible, kind and cruelty free beauty that works. Rimmel, Manhattan, and Risqué have long stood for a better and more kind beauty for all, and for them to have been awarded Leaping Bunny approval is a landmark achievement. Alongside COVERGIRL, Coty is proud to now have four brands approved under the Leaping Bunny Programme.”

As one of the largest global beauty brands with a presence in over 80 countries, Rimmel’s approval alongside CoverGirl, is a significant step in the democratisation of cruelty free beauty globally. Manhattan, a leading mass brand in Germany established in 1964, has long stood for self-expression and is now on a mission to offer color cosmetics that are kinder to people, animals and the planet. For Risqué, the #1 Brazilian nail polish brand that has been in the market for over 60 years, Leaping Bunny approval is another step delivering on its smart-choice proposition, offering high quality products at a fair price.

Cruelty Free International’s Leaping Bunny Programme is the globally recognisable gold standard for cruelty free cosmetics, personal care, household, and cleaning products with requirements that go above and beyond legal requirements restricting animal testing. Approval must be given to a brand’s entire range - individual products cannot be approved. Coty collaborated with Cruelty Free International to forensically investigate its entire supply chain for Rimmel, Manhattan, and Risqué. This rigorous process included an audit on each brand’s suppliers, raw materials, and individual ingredients. The Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny Programme is the only global cruelty free approval that also requires a supplier monitoring system to be implemented by the brands to ensure ongoing compliance.

Michelle Thew, Cruelty Free International CEO, comments, “We began our partnership with Coty in 2018, and I’m delighted to enter the next phase of that with Leaping Bunny approval for Rimmel, Manhattan and Risqué. It’s such an important time for Coty and major brands like these to demonstrate their commitment to a beauty industry based on kinder science. Welcome to the Leaping Bunny family!”

Rimmel, Manhattan, and Risqué products will feature the Leaping Bunny logo later this year, providing the best assurance for consumers that a company has made a genuine commitment to help end animal testing and adheres to the Programme’s strict criteria.

Coty & CFI partnership – in 2018, Coty announced COVERGIRL as its first global brand with the Leaping Bunny cruelty free approval. This announcement makes Risqué and Rimmel the second and third brands, respectively, in Coty’s portfolio to achieve this important landmark and reinforces the company’s commitment to ending animal testing across the beauty industry.

About Coty Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 130 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to making a positive impact on the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

For more on Coty’s animal testing policy, visit: https://www.coty.com/sites/default/files/animal_testing_policy_final_july_2022_v1.pdf?faq=10622

About Cruelty Free International

Cruelty Free International is the leading organisation working to create a world where nobody wants or believes we need to experiment on animals. Our dedicated team are experts in their fields, combining award-winning campaigning, political lobbying, scientific and legal expertise and corporate responsibility. Educating, challenging and inspiring others across the globe to respect and protect animals, we investigate and expose the reality of life for animals in laboratories, challenge decision-makers to make a positive difference for animals, and champion better science and cruelty free living.