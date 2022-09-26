TheraVet Announces an Exclusive Distribution Agreement for BIOCERA-VET® in the USA

GOSSELIES, Wallonia, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 - ticker: ALVET) (Paris:ALVET) (Brussels:ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, announces today it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Invictos Orthopedics LLC, a North America company designing, developing and commercializing veterinary orthopedic products and medical devices.

Harold Wotton, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Invictos Orthopedics, said: “The addition of the TheraVet line of products represents an important step forward for our orthopedic portfolio. TheraVet products fits seamlessly into our growing offering in orthopedic surgery and we are excited to advance the next generation of healing in orthopedics.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Invictos will promote and distribute BIOCERA-VET® throughout the United States of America. This distribution agreement covers the full range of BIOCERA-VET® products i.e., BIOCERA-VET® Bone Surgery RTU, BIOCERA-VET® SmartGraft, BIOCERA-VET® Granules and BIOCERA-VET® Osteosarcoma RTU. Also, Invictos will co-host with TheraVet a Satellite Event in marge of the American College of Veterinary Surgeons (ACVS) Surgery Summit, the largest conference on veterinary surgery in the US, taking place the next October 12-15, 2022 at Portland (USA). This Event will be an opportunity for TheraVet to officially launch the BIOCERA-VET® SmartGraft and to present its full range of products to orthopedic veterinary surgeons.

This agreement represents a significant step for the distribution of BIOCERA-VET® product line in the United States of America, the largest companion animals market worldwide, accounting about 89 million dogs and 104 million cats with $4.8 bn revenues estimated in 2021 and a projected CAGR1 of 10.2% over the next 8 years (2022-2030)2.

Enrico Bastianelli, Chief Executive Officer of TheraVet, comments: “Signing a distribution agreement with such a specialized company is key to achieve TheraVet’s commercial objectives in the USA. We are pleased to start this collaboration and to benefit from Dr. Wotton’s unique expertise in US veterinary orthopedic market, a decisive advantage for the promotion of BIOCERA-VET®”

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet’s mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary in Texas.

About Invictos Orthopedics LLC

Invictos Orthopedics LLC is an innovative customer-focused company dedicated to servicing the customer with the highest level of integrity. Invictos Orthopedics LLC was founded by Harry Wotton, an extremely seasoned CEO in the American orthopedic market. He has a solid experience and a well-developed network in the American market. He is the founder and former CEO of Securos Orthopedic, which is one of the most important players in the supply of veterinary orthopedic implants, and Everost Veterinary Orthopedics before its integration into Steris Animal Health in 2018. After 4 years as Vice President of New Business Development & Engineering, he created Invictos Orthopedics LLC in 2022.

About BIOCERA-VET

In close collaboration with an international scientific board, THERAVET® has developed a new line of calcium-phosphate and biological bone substitutes, BIOCERA-VET®. BIOCERA-VET® is a full range of innovative, easy-to-use, efficient & cost-effective bone substitutes indicated in bone surgeries where a bone graft is required and as a palliative alternative in the management of canine osteosarcoma. Based on extremely promising clinical results, this line offers the possibility of a better, more convenient and more efficient orthopedic surgery.

BIOCERA-VET® is declined in different lines:

1 CAGR: Compound annual growth rate

2 https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/us-companion-animal-health-market; https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005747/en/United-States-Companion-Animal-Health-Market-Report-2022-Market-to-Reach-11.39-Bn-by-2030---Rising-Number-of-Companion-Ownership---ResearchAndMarkets.com