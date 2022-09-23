Goldman Sachs Announces Preliminary Court Approval of Shareholder Derivative Settlement Relating to 1MBD

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today announced that on September 16, 2022, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York preliminarily approved a settlement agreement resolving a shareholder derivative lawsuit involving the firm. In accordance with the Court’s order preliminarily approving the settlement, Goldman Sachs is making disclosure of the settlement to its shareholders in the Notice of Settlement of Shareholder Derivative Litigation and Hearing (Notice) attached hereto. The Notice, along with a copy of the full settlement agreement, can also be found on the investor relations section of the firm’s website at the following web addresses: www.goldmansachs.com/investor-relations/docs/FultonCountyEmployeesRetirementSystem-NoticeofSettlement.pdf and www.goldmansachs.com/investor-relations/docs/FultonCountyEmployeesRetirementSystem-StipulationandAgreement.pdf.

