Vietnam In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Artificial Insemination Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Vietnam in vitro fertilization (IVF) market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the rising demand for artificial insemination and higher cases of infertility among the population. Besides, increasing number of foreign patients in demand for IVF treatments since the medical procedure is illegal in many countries.
Compared to other methods of artificial insemination like intrauterine insemination (IUI), the in-vitro fertilization has high success rate. Also, the procedure offers more opportunities for infertile couples whose real cause of infertility cannot be determined. The success rates of in vitro fertilization in the country are about 35-40%. In the year 2020, approximately 69% of the population were aged between 15-69 years.
The Vietnam in vitro fertilization (IVF) market is segmented by technique, product, donor, infertility, embryo, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on the technique, the market is divided into ICSI IVF and Non-ICSI/ Traditional IVF. The ICSI IVF technique is expected to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period, owing to the higher success rate of the procedure.
Market players operating in the Vietnam in vitro fertilization (IVF) market are Hong Ngoc IVF Center, Central Obstetrics Hospital, An Sinh Hospitals, Hai Pong International Hospital, Saigon Hospital, among others.
