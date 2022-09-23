Vietnam In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Artificial Insemination Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Vietnam In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Technique (ICSI IVF v/s Non-ICSI/ Traditional IVF), By Product, By Donor, By Infertility, By Embryo, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnam in vitro fertilization (IVF) market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the rising demand for artificial insemination and higher cases of infertility among the population. Besides, increasing number of foreign patients in demand for IVF treatments since the medical procedure is illegal in many countries.

Compared to other methods of artificial insemination like intrauterine insemination (IUI), the in-vitro fertilization has high success rate. Also, the procedure offers more opportunities for infertile couples whose real cause of infertility cannot be determined. The success rates of in vitro fertilization in the country are about 35-40%. In the year 2020, approximately 69% of the population were aged between 15-69 years.

The Vietnam in vitro fertilization (IVF) market is segmented by technique, product, donor, infertility, embryo, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on the technique, the market is divided into ICSI IVF and Non-ICSI/ Traditional IVF. The ICSI IVF technique is expected to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period, owing to the higher success rate of the procedure.

Market players operating in the Vietnam in vitro fertilization (IVF) market are Hong Ngoc IVF Center, Central Obstetrics Hospital, An Sinh Hospitals, Hai Pong International Hospital, Saigon Hospital, among others.

Report Scope:

In this report, Vietnam in vitro fertilization (IVF) market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Vietnam In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Technique:

ICSI IVF

Non-ICSI/ Traditional IVF

Vietnam In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Product:

IVF Culture Media

ICSI Machine

IVF Incubators

Cryo-system

Others

Vietnam In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Donor:

Fresh Non-donor

Frozen Non-donor

Fresh Donor

Frozen Donor

Vietnam In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Infertility:

Male

Female

Vietnam In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Embryo:

Fresh Embryo

Frozen-thawed Embryo

Vietnam In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By End User:

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Vietnam In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Region:

Northern Region

Central Region

Southern Region

Key Topics Covered:

1. Service Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Vietnam In vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market

5. Voice of Customer

6. Vietnam In vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Outlook

7. Vietnam ICSI In vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Outlook

8. Vietnam Non-ICSI/Traditional In vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Outlook

9. Market Dynamics

10. Market Trends & Developments

11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

12. Vietnam Economic Profile

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Hong Ngoc IVF Center

Central Obstetrics Hospital

An Sinh hospitals

Hai Pong International Hospital

Saigon Hospital

