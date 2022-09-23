CAC Corporation integrates CyberLink’s FaceMe Facial Recognition into the POS terminals of their Unmanned Ministop Store

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberLink Corp., a pioneer of AI and facial recognition technologies, has collaborated with CAC Corporation (CAC) to integrate its AI facial recognition engine, FaceMe®, into CAC’s facial recognition payment system. The existing unmanned convenience store, “Ministop Pocket,” within CAC’s headquarters, now utilizes facial recognition in their Point of Sale (POS) terminal.

Cashless, Cardless, and Deviceless Payments

To create a facial recognition payment system that requires nothing more than the end user’s face, CAC turned to CyberLink’s AI facial recognition engine, FaceMe. Deployed in February of 2022, CAC introduced the technology to 1,100 employees within their headquarter’s very own Ministop Pocket convenience store. After scanning items, instead of relying on cash, a card, or mobile device, employees simply follow the payment flow on the POS screen and use their face to purchase items, with the cost deducted from their next paycheck. Not only has the payment system been welcomed by employees, but CAC’s Ministop Pocket also serves as a demonstration store.

Secure and Convenient Self Check Out

Employees can easily enroll on the dedicated CAC registration website on any PC, from the office or home. An encrypted template of the employee’s face is then stored in the database for identity verification – verification that occurs within seconds and is easily monitored by the employee on the internal CAC website.

With a 99.73% accuracy rate, an error rate (False Match Rate) as low as 1 in 1 million, and secure built-in liveness and anti-spoofing capabilities, FaceMe couples the convenience of facial recognition with the assurance that the correct employee is being billed for goods in the least intrusive way possible. There is no fear that an employee will be erroneously billed, and employees can even place payment caps on their accounts.

“By incorporating facial recognition into CAC’s POS terminals, their employees can now effortlessly pay for items within their Ministop Pocket, even if they forget their wallet at their desk,” said Dr. Jau Huang, Chairman and CEO of CyberLink. “The scalability and flexibility of CyberLink’s FaceMe also allows for future incorporation of additional analytical functionality, such as emotion analysis, to enhance employee wellness programs.”

About CAC

CAC was established in 1966 under the name Computer Applications Co., Ltd. as Japan's first independent software company. CAC has been expanding its business domain to include services to support a full spectrum of IT utilization. And today, CAC, the core company of the CAC Group owned by CAC Holdings, can offer an extensive range of services and products utilizing ICT, leveraging digital technology to provide value added services and products, contributing to digital innovation.

https://www.cac.co.jp/

Learn more about CAC's facial recognition efforts: https://www.cac.co.jp/trends/trend16.html

About Ministop and Ministop Pocket

An AEONgroup member, Ministop is a franchise based convenience store chain servicing Japan and Vietnam. Ministop Pocket is an unmanned, smaller version of Ministop – a micromarket – that utilizes cashless payments and may be installed in facilities such as offices, factories, hospitals, and hotels.

https://www.ministop.co.jp/

https://mspocket.ministop-fc.com/

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in AI facial recognition technology and multimedia software. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer and commercial markets through a wide range of solutions, covering AI facial recognition, digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, and mobile applications. With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city, and smart home. To learn all the latest about facial recognition, its benefits and implementation considerations, read our Ultimate Guide to Edge-based Facial Recognition.

For more information on FaceMe®, please visit https://www.cyberlink.com/faceme/