Sallie Mae® Announces $100K Sponsorship of HBCU Week 2022 College Fair

NEWARK, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sallie Mae®, through its charitable arm The Sallie Mae Fund, today announced it will be the title sponsor of the HBCU Week 2022 College Fair as part of HBCU Week taking place at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fl. on Oct. 7. The College Fair is the cornerstone of HBCU Week’s program, annually drawing more than 3,500 college seeking students to connect with HBCU representatives.

"We are pleased to partner with Sallie Mae and highlight the rich history and cultural significance of HBCUs, creating educational and, ultimately, career opportunities for students,” said HBCU Week Founder and CEO Ashley Christopher. “Hosting this national event at Walt Disney World Resort helps amplify the mission of HBCU Week, and partners like Sallie Mae help to cultivate an even greater impact in fostering opportunities for thousands of black students."

Sallie Mae also welcomed Delaware State University President and Chair of President Biden’s Board of Advisors on HBCUs, Dr. Tony Allen, to its Newark headquarters for an important and timely discussion about the role of HBCUs in advancing access and completion in higher education, and how the private sector can further support those efforts. The event was part of HBCU day at Sallie Mae and the broader recognition of HBCU Week happening this week in Wilmington as well as the HBCU conference in Washington D.C. and additional events and celebrations happening throughout September and October.

“When a company like Sallie Mae asks the hard questions and then has the courage to hear the answers from their partners and each other, you know they are already on the right path–to better and to greater. Together, we can recognize the significance of diversity, equity, and inclusion by taking practical steps to enable more students to reap the benefits of HBCU education,” said Dr. Tony Allen, President of Delaware State University. “Today's 101 public and private HBCUs graduate more than 300,000 students annually; generate nearly $15 billion in direct economic impact; and produce 80% of Black judges, 40% of Black science professionals, 70% of Black medical professionals, and 40% of Black Members of Congress. In no small measure, HBCUs are the driving forces of Black social mobility, the defining voices in Black America, and a critical part of American global competitiveness.”

Supporting HBCU students is a focus for Sallie Mae, particularly through scholarship programs and financial education initiatives. The Sallie Mae Fund, in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), committed $3 million over three years to assist students from marginalized and underserved communities to both access and complete college. To date, more than $1.5 million has already been awarded to students across the country. More than 70% of recipients of the company’s Completing the Dream Scholarship program—which removes financial barriers in the way of college completion – attended HBCUs.

“What began as a destination of necessity, now remains a destination of choice for hundreds of thousands of Americans, yearly. Our HBCUs have a long and storied history in opening the doors of higher education and leveling the playing field for students from traditionally underserved communities,” said Lori Aiken, Chief Diversity Officer, Sallie Mae. “Dr. Allen and his team are leading the charge to bring the broader HBCU community and the private sector together to create new pathways for students and families and we’re excited to continue our work to support those efforts.”

For more information on Sallie Mae, The Sallie Mae Fund’s scholarship programs, and tools and resources to help families navigate to, through, and immediately after college, visit https://www.salliemae.com/about/scholarship-opportunities/.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

