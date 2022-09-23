Frosty Acres Member, Sutherland’s Foodservice Joins the Pepper E-Commerce Bandwagon

ATLANTA, Ga. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week, Sutherland’s Foodservice, a Frosty Acres Brands member, announced its partnership with e-commerce technology company Pepper to build out a new ordering platform. The digital platform will seamlessly integrate with Sutherland’s ERP and provide all of their customers with a more efficient and reliable ordering – accessible by both phone and computer.

Sutherland’s Foodservice started in 1947 as an egg company. Through multiple acquisitions, Sutherland’s has transformed into one of the best independent broadline food distributors in the country, landing Kroger Co. as one of their first customers. Over the course of four generations, the Sutherland family business has continued to evolve and today serves customers in more than six major industries.

“Finding a partner that is as passionate about their work as our family is about ours is rare,” said Drew Wilson, Sutherland’s Director of Sales. “This made our choice to partner with Pepper a no-brainer. They have taken such good care of us, our customers, and truly accelerated our business!“

Since doing business with Pepper, Sutherland’s has seen a large reduction in entry errors, a vast influx in sales, and most importantly, more pleased customers.

“The App is very user friendly. It makes ordering for our store easier,” said Sutherland’s Customer, Dwayne Robinson, Atlanta Bread Company

Pepper’s mission is to modernize the food supply chain with its full service online ordering catalog and payment system that helps food distributors reach their full potential by growing sales, saving time, and lowering expenses. Pepper generates transformational results for its partners, with clients seeing an average of 20% in sales growth, 77% reduction in order entry time post-adoption, and 92% buyer satisfaction.

“Working with family businesses makes our team so excited,” said John Minch, Creator of Opportunities at Pepper. “We love getting the opportunity to help improve a distributor's business and feel honored to be a part of a well respected family legacy.“

The Sutherland’s Foodservice mobile app can be found in the App Store, Google Play Store, and at sutherlandsfoodservice.pepr.app. Customers can log in from any device to compose an order from their order guide, discover new items and the latest promotions from the catalog, or make a payment in only a few clicks.

About Sutherland’s Foodservice

Sutherland’s Foodservice, Inc. was founded in 1947 by Andrew Sutherland and has stayed in the Sutherland’s family ever since. The broadline distributor operates out of Atlanta, Georgia and services multiple surrounding states in the southeast. Sutherland’s Foodservice, Inc. is also a member of Frosty Acres Brands and Georgia Grown.

About Pepper

Pepper is a leading e-commerce platform built for food distributors that is easy and intuitive for their customers to use. Today, clients across the US and Canada use Pepper to power their e-commerce experience for thousands of restaurants, grocery stores, and convenience stores. For more information, visit www.usepepper.com.