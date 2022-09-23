NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2022 Healthcare Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing high-quality, scientifically formulated eyecare and skincare products, announces that management will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2022 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 29 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time). The conference is being held at the Sofitel Hotel New York. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the company website.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company that develops and sells scientifically created and clinically proven consumer products for the eyecare and skincare markets. Avenova® is the most prescribed antimicrobial lid and lash spray and DERMAdoctor® is a premium skincare brand offering more than 30 dermatologist-developed skincare products sold through traditional domestic retailers, digital beauty channels and international distributors.

