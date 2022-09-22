The New York Stock Exchange and Tokyo Stock Exchange Announce New Collaboration to Support Cross-Border Investment Between the U.S. and Japan

NEW YORK & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), and Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) today announced a new agreement to support cross-border investment between the U.S. and Japan by collaborating in areas including product development, marketing, and information sharing.

The two exchanges signed the memorandum during the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the NYSE. The agreement was finalized in a ceremony on the iconic NYSE trading floor.

The NYSE and TSE have developed a cooperative relationship over decades, including the signing of an agreement on cooperation in February 2000 and the establishment of a strategic alliance in January 2007. Given the expanding role of capital markets and an evolving business environment that includes advances in digitalization, the two exchanges have agreed to strengthen and further advance their relationship to promote and support the development of both exchanges’ businesses.

“This agreement represents an important evolution in the longstanding relationship between the New York Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange as well as supporting cross-border investment between two of the world’s leading economies,” said Lynn Martin, NYSE President. “Prime Minister Kishida’s participation in the signing of this agreement during his visit to the NYSE underscores the importance of our capital markets and the critical role that public companies play in the lives of the citizens of both nations. We are excited to be expanding our relationship with the Tokyo Stock Exchange and look forward to working together for years to come.”

“It is a great honor to make this agreement with the NYSE to deepen cooperation for the development of the Japan-U.S. capital markets, on the occasion of Prime Minister Kishida’s speech at the NYSE,” said Hiromi Yamaji, President & CEO, Tokyo Stock Exchange. “In recent years, expectations for exchanges, which play a fundamental role in capital markets, have been increasing in the areas of sustainability and fintech. By further strengthening and advancing our cooperative relationship with the NYSE, the largest exchange in the world, we hope to enhance the diversity of investment products on both exchanges and strengthen cooperation on information dissemination, thereby meeting the expectations of investors and other stakeholders.”

“In addition, as the public and private sectors in Japan are pushing forward with joint initiatives to realize a ‘New Form of Capitalism,’ we hope that this agreement will contribute by improving the investment environment, among other things,” Yamaji continued. “Through this collaboration with the NYSE, Japan Exchange Group and TSE will continue to contribute to further development of the capital markets in both Japan and the U.S in their role as a fundamental capital market infrastructure.”

To further invigorate cross-border investment between the U.S. and Japan and develop the capital markets of both countries, the two exchanges have agreed to work together in three key areas. The agreement focuses on, first, the development of investment products; second, marketing activities targeted at U.S. and Japanese investors; and third, the exchange of information on sustainability, the use of digital technologies, market operations and other topics.

About NYSE Group

NYSE Group is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure. NYSE Group’s equity exchanges -- the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca, NYSE Chicago and NYSE National -- trade more U.S. equity volume than any other exchange group. The NYSE, an ICE exchange, is the premier global venue for capital raising. NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Amex Options are leading equity options exchanges. To learn more, visit nyse.com.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 3, 2022.

About Tokyo Stock Exchange

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) is a licensed financial instruments exchange under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan, which is engaged in the provision of market facilities for trading of securities, publication of stock prices and quotations, ensuring fair trading of securities and other financial instruments, and other matters related to the operation of exchange financial instruments markets. In addition to providing market infrastructure and market data, Japan Exchange Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries also provide clearing and settlement services through a central counterparty and conducts trading oversight to maintain the integrity of the markets. In the course of working together as an exchange group to offer a comprehensive range of services, we continue to make every effort to ensure reliable markets and create greater convenience for all market users.

