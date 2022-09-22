Telin and Zenlayer Partner to Bring On-demand Subsea Cable Services to Indo-Pacific

BALI, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin), the largest telecommunications company in Southeast Asia, and Zenlayer, a massively distributed edge cloud service provider, signed a memorandum of understanding for joint development of a digital connectivity platform that provides on-demand subsea cable services.

The joint development will combine the strong capabilities of both parties. As Telin continues to invest heavily in global subsea cable services, especially in Indo-Pacific. Zenlayer’s platform will further digitize the service delivery for carriers, hyperscalers and global enterprises.

“The fast-growing internet economy in the Indo-Pacific area has made the need for connectivity stronger than ever before. Here at Telin, we’re committed to optimizing our global infrastructure, and enhancing our products and solutions to meet the rising market demands,” says Budi Satria Dharma Purba, CEO of Telin. “Zenlayer’s massive global scale and advanced technology to build on-demand, easy-to-use edge cloud platform makes them a perfect partner for our digital transformation. We look forward to helping more businesses connect into Southeast Asia and local companies expand globally.”

“We are thrilled to power Telin’s digital transformation with our technology,” says Joe Zhu, CEO and Founder of Zenlayer. “Through deep product integrations, we will bring a full suite of on-demand cloud networking services to mutual customers and take their user experience to an entire new level.”

The partnership is a new milestone of the long-lasting relationship between the two companies. Since 2017, Telin and Zenlayer have had collaborations over edge data center and cloud networking services. Earlier this year, MDI Ventures, the investment arm of Telkom Indonesia, led the C+ round of investment in Zenlayer, further solidifying the latter’s position as the NO.1 edge cloud service provider in the region.

A leader in edge cloud, Zenlayer has the most robust infrastructure presence in the world’s fastest growing economic regions. The company has a strong commitment to Southeast Asia, with 62 edge nodes and extensive partnerships built in the region. It has helped numerous global businesses tap into the massive potential of the area with its high-performance compute and networking services.

About Zenlayer

Zenlayer is a massively distributed edge cloud provider, operating more than 270 Points of Presence across 45+ countries. Businesses utilize Zenlayer’s on-demand cloud compute and networking services to deploy and run applications at the edge.

Zenlayer enables organizations to instantly improve real-time digital experiences at scale. Visit us online at www.zenlayer.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Telin

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin) is a subsidiary of PT Telkom Indonesia, Tbk (Telkom), a state-owned telecommunication and network service provider. Telin focuses on international telecommunication business to manage and develop its business lines abroad. Telin global infrastructures includes 222,260 kilometers of cable system length, 58 Points of Presences (PoP) in 23 countries, 11 global offices, and more than 19 Tier II to Tier IV Data Centres in Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, and Indonesia. Through Telkom Group strategy together with reliable networks and infrastructures, Telin is able to provide high-quality services that reach all parts of the world in order to Enable Your Global Digital Business and Solutions.

For more detail, go to: www.telin.net