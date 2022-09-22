48forty Solutions Joins U.S. EPA SmartWay® Transport Partnership

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--48forty Solutions ("48forty") is proud to announce that it recently joined the SmartWay® Transport Partnership ("SmartWay"). SmartWay is an innovative collaboration between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and industry that provides a framework to assess the environmental and energy efficiency of goods movement supply chains.

Through the partnership, 48forty will contribute to SmartWay’s existing savings of 336 million barrels of oil, $44.8 billion on fuel costs, 143 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, 2.7 million short tons of nitrogen oxide and 112,000 short tons of particulate matter. This is equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 21 million homes.

“Our commitment to sustainability is an essential component to servicing our customers’ pallet and supply chain needs,” said Andrew Gerrard, director of transportation at 48forty. “Our environmental priorities include creating a more efficient fleet by optimizing truck routes to reduce fuel consumption.”

“In joining the SmartWay partnership, 48forty demonstrates its strong environmental leadership and corporate responsibility,” said Jon Heyler, executive vice president at 48forty. “This is an important piece in strengthening our environmental commitment and expanding our environmental, social and governance programs.”

Launched in 2004, SmartWay provides its nearly 4,000 shipper, logistics companies, truck, rail, barge, and multimodal carrier partners with tools and approaches to track and reduce both emissions and fuel use from goods movement.

For more information about 48forty, visit www.48forty.com. For information about the SmartWay Transport Partnership visit http://www.epa.gov/smartway.

About 48forty Solutions

48forty Solutions is one of the largest pallet management services companies in North America, with a national network of over 245 facilities, including 68 company-owned and operated pallet recycling plants, 160 onsite locations, 11 reverse logistics centers, 5 sorting centers, and more than 850 service providers. 48forty provides end-to-end pallet solutions from supply to retrieval, recycled, new and custom pallets, and reverse logistics services. We also operate one of the nation's largest private fleets of more than 7,500 trailers and 500 tractors. 48forty is backed by Summit Partners and Audax Private Equity. For more information, visit www.48forty.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About SmartWay Transport Partnership

SmartWay was established in 2004 with 15 Charter Partners and pioneered freight carbon accounting and emissions reduction strategies for carriers and shippers. They have since grown and now work with over 3,800 partners across North America. SmartWay focuses on providing a well-recognized system for tracking, documenting, and sharing information about fuel use and freight emissions across supply chains. SmartWay is continuing to grow, and just recently made its way into Mexico in 2017. SmartWay prioritizes the protection of the environment above all else. For more information, visit https://www.epa.gov/smartway.