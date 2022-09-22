Fairbanks Morse Defense Teams with Buffalo Pumps to Expand Pump Service Capabilities

BELOIT, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management (Arcline), has finalized an agreement to serve as the exclusive services provider for Buffalo Pumps, a division of Air and Liquid Systems Corporation. Buffalo Pumps has been a quality manufacturer of centrifugal pumps since 1887 to the global maritime defense and commercial markets. The agreement combines more than a century of expertise from these two industry leaders to expand service capabilities for the U.S. Navy, Military Sealift Command and U.S. Coast Guard customers.

“Fairbanks Morse Defense understands that our work means more than supporting well-maintained, high-performing ships. Our customers require a service partner who can deliver superior service with zero compromises in safety or quality,” said Jamie McMullin, President of FMD Services. “Through our collaboration with Buffalo Pumps, we bring added value to our customers with the ability to deliver rapid, local, OEM expertise and complete turnkey service solutions for a broader range of mission critical systems.”

Based in North Tonawanda, New York, Buffalo Pumps has established itself as a premier pump manufacturer, with most of its customers representing the defense and commercial sectors. Through this agreement, Buffalo Pumps will have access to FMD’s global network of highly trained field service technicians and the defense contractor’s strategically located service centers to provide service and overhaul solutions for the company’s maritime defense customers.

“Fairbanks Morse Defense’s extensive field service network and focus on supporting naval customers will provide unparalleled support to our customers when and where they need it,” said David Anderson, President of Air and Liquid Systems Corporation. “FMD shares our values regarding delivering superior customer service, and we are confident this agreement will provide tremendous value to our Buffalo Pumps customers.”

For more than 100 years, FMD has provided products and services to the Navy. Today, the defense contractor powers more than 80% of the Navy’s ships with medium-speed applications. The defense contractor has rapidly expanded its array of best-in-class marine technologies, OEM parts and turnkey services for marine defense customers through expansion and the acquisitions of companies that include Federal Equipment Company (FEC), Hunt Valve, Maxim Watermakers, Research Tool & Die (RT&D), Ward Leonard, and Welin Lambie. The defense contractor was named an exclusive naval field service provider for The Ideal Electric Company and is co-developing an intelligent search and recovery system (LARS) with DECK Marine Systems. FMD is unlocking the future of maritime technology through its recently launched Center of Technology Excellence.

About Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD)

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) builds, maintains, and services the most trusted naval power and propulsion systems on the planet. For more than 100 years, FMD has been a principal supplier of a growing array of leading marine technologies, OEM parts, and turnkey services to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command, and Canadian Coast Guard. FMD stands ready to rapidly support the systems that power military fleets without compromising safety or quality. In times of peace and war, the experienced engineers, sailors, and technicians of FMD demonstrate our commitment to supporting the mission and vision of critical global naval operations wherever and whenever needed. FMD is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management.

To learn more, visit www.FairbanksMorseDefense.com.

About Buffalo Pumps

Buffalo Pumps, a division of Air and Liquid Systems Corporation, is a manufacturer and supplier of quality centrifugal pumps based in North Tonawanda, New York. The company’s commercial use pumps date back to 1887, and its marine pumps predate World War I. The single-source supplier also offers overhaul capabilities to reproduce parts for pump equipment that can be up to 50 years old. Buffalo Pumps has an ISO 9001-2015 certification as a pump supplier of the highest quality and dependability.

To learn more, visit https://www.buffalopumps.com/.