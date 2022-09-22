Hestan Welcomes New National Service Manager

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hestan is proud to welcome Jaime Herrera as National Service Manager. With more than 26 years of experience, Herrera offers expertise in service management, sales-driven support, technical troubleshooting, product training and customer satisfaction.

Prior to joining Hestan, Herrera most recently served Samsung and Dacor - its luxury appliance subsidiary - as Regional Technical Manager, where he worked directly with dealers and maintained customer satisfaction. With a hands-on approach, he managed customer service and technical support to effectively provide solutions for his customers. Herrera also provided training classes for service network providers and installation teams, as well as regularly collaborated with sales staff, marketing teams and dealers.

“I’m excited to bring my passion and expertise in customer service and luxury home appliances to the Hestan team,” said Herrera. “Hestan is committed to setting a standard for quality service, and I’m looking forward to leading that charge.”

Before his time at Samsung and Dacor, he founded and led Savior Appliance Repair, Inc. in Mission Viejo, Calif., where he specialized in high-end kitchen appliances for more 15 years. He collaborated with equipment managers to improve products and handle customer needs, as well as mentored and trained technicians to the highest standards of work with luxury appliances.

“At Hestan, we aim to provide a customer service experience that is as helpful and valuable as possible,” said Eric Deng, president and co-founder of Hestan Commercial Corporation. “With the addition of Jaime to our team, we can proudly offer customer service that’s as premium as our products. We look forward to expanding our service offerings and providing the best experience we can for our customers.”

ABOUT HESTAN: Hestan is the award-winning culinary brand renowned for creating the market's most advanced, powerful and versatile commercial kitchen equipment, premium outdoor grills and purpose-built indoor appliances. Founded by culinary icons Stanley Cheng and Eric Deng, and backed by some of the industry's most inventive and forward-thinking chefs and engineers, Hestan is forging new ground with visionary technologies and products. Headquartered in the heart of Southern California in an over 190,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that includes a showroom, test kitchen and innovation lab, Hestan is led by a collaborative team of industry mavericks who bring together over 200 years of combined experience to create thoughtfully designed products that respond intelligently to the needs of the end user. Equipping the kitchens of acclaimed restaurateurs and Michelin-starred chefs such as Thomas Keller, as well as the legendary Culinary Institute of America, Hestan is setting the pace of the culinary evolution with products that provide the confidence and comfort of the highest-quality materials and top craftsmanship. For more information, visit Home.Hestan.com and Hestan.com for the full family of Hestan brands.