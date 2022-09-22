Blackhawk Network Partners with H&M to Launch B2B Gift Card Program

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global branded payments provider Blackhawk Network has partnered with lifestyle brand H&M to launch the fashion and home design company’s B2B gift card program through Blackhawk’s B2B gift card platform. As part of the integrated gift card program, H&M joins other popular brands within Blackhawk’s vast network of B2B channels to offer physical and digital gift cards for employee rewards, consumer incentives and fundraising.

“H&M is a consumer-favorite brand because of its commitment to creating value for its shoppers through fashion and design. We are expanding on that commitment by providing yet another option for H&M to deliver value for consumers,” said Tom Boucher, head of B2B gift card programs, Blackhawk Network. “When it comes to rewards and incentives, people consistently identify gift cards as their top choices from employers, retailers and the other business that they interact with. H&M is already a well-known and loved brand and we look forward to growing its presence in the B2B gift card space.”

According to the most recent data from Mercator, the B2B gift card market in the U.S. represents nearly a fourth (23%) of the total $125.4 billion gift card industry1. As the B2B gift card market continues to drive a significant chunk of merchants’ gift card revenue, merchants are optimizing their programs to ensure operations, marketing, and fulfillment are efficient and reliable. In addition to its gift card portfolio options, Blackhawk’s SaaS-based B2B platform provides end-to-end program management that solves many of the pain points merchants see today including technology-first solutions, scalability and risk management.

“As our gift card program has continued to evolve, it has become a significant driver of sales for our brand as well as one of our best customer acquisition tools,” said Jeff Miller, gift cards program manager, H&M Hennes & Mauritz LP. “The B2B gift card market represents a tremendous growth opportunity for us. Our gift card sales have grown significantly over the past couple years, and we’re excited to continue that growth through our program with Blackhawk.”

H&M gift cards never expire and are redeemable at H&M locations in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada and online at hm.com in the U.S. only.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at blackhawknetwork.com.

About H&M

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M’s business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET as well as Afound. For further information, visit hmgroup.com.

1 The 16th Annual U.S. Closed-Loop Prepaid Cards Market Forecast, 2018–2022 was published by Mercator Advisory Group in June 2019.