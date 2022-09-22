Anova and Mary Crowley Cancer Research Announce a Partnership to Bring New Treatments to Cancer Patients in Need

CHICAGO & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anova Enterprises, Inc. (Anova), an organization dedicated to accelerating promising treatments to market with its transformative AnovaOS™ technology platform, and the industry’s first collaborative ‘learning system’, today announced a partnership with the Mary Crowley Cancer Research (Mary Crowley) to establish and support a technology enabled approach to extend early Phase clinical trials to cancer patients in the Southern and Southwestern United States.

Mary Crowley is a nonprofit cancer research center of excellence that has been delivering the highest quality research for more than 25 years. Their disciplined approach to conducting innovative clinical trials brings hope to cancer patients today while advancing development of treatment for patients in the future. In partnership, Anova and Mary Crowley are accelerating that work.

“Mary Crowley has built a reputation of delivering the highest quality research. We are a leading provider of complex oncology clinical trials in Texas because of the partnerships we serve and our dedicated and patient centric focus to care,” said Jon Friedenberg, CEO at Mary Crowley. “Our work with Anova will expand those relationships and enable further growth in the number of patients we serve.”

“More than 75 percent of oncology products in development today targeted to patients whose cancer has one or more genetic drivers,” said Chris Beardmore, CEO, Anova. “AnovaOS™ provides a novel IT infrastructure that enables streamlined matching and enrolment to those targeted therapies no matter where that patient receives care. Its revolutionary. In many cases, Phase I clinical trials must be delivered in a specialty center. Being able to deliver complex study opportunities to patients in real time transforms the way research has been historically accessed.”

Research sites and physicians interested in participating in this program should register their profile at www.anovaevidence.com. To find out more contact Wubet Redda, Clinical Trial Project Lead at wubet@anovaevidence.com

