RepHresh™ Women’s Health and Wellness Expert Dr. Jacqueline “Jackie” Walters Clears Up Misconceptions About Women’s Sexual Health

Studies show that approximately 40% of women will experience some type of sexual problem in their lives. Despite growing awareness of the importance of understanding one's sexual health, women are still embarrassed to bring up their concerns with their health care provider. In light of Sexual Health Awareness Month, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, known best as "Dr. Jackie," celebrity OB-GYN, podcast host, author and women's health advocate, is sharing her advice on women's sexual health. The RepHresh™ women's health and wellness expert answers questions women may be too embarrassed to ask their doctor and educates on misconceptions when it comes to vaginal health.

“Just like talking about sex, our society perpetuates a negative stigma around the vagina,” said Dr. Jackie. “Women are constantly being ‘vagishamed’ or told that her vagina is inherently unclean, unpleasant, unhealthy or just plain bad, which is completely false. Increasing the VQ – or vaginal IQ – and knowing the facts about women’s sexual health can allow women to handle vaginal health issues with confidence.”

The vagina is a naturally balanced ecosystem that can easily get thrown off. Ignoring symptoms and vaginal problems can affect self-esteem, lead to stress in a relationship and could even lead to further health concerns. It’s important for women to understand what’s normal and what’s not normal when it comes to sexual health and their vagina.

Through her passion and advocacy for all things women’s health, Dr. Jackie addresses common sexual health concerns among women to give them confidence and ensure they are well-equipped with the facts.

How can having sex affect the vaginal pH? Sex is one of the main pH triggers that will change the vaginal environment, which can lead to itch, unusual odor and general discomfort. When it comes to odor, it’s important to note that vaginas are not meant to smell like flowers, and every vagina has a normal, musky odor. Using RepHresh™ Vaginal Gel can help maintain vaginal pH and eliminate feminine odor.

What are some best hygiene practices before and after sex? Just like a self-cleaning oven, a vagina cleanses itself, so avoid cleaning inside the vagina. To cleanse the vulva, use a washcloth and some warm water, but be sure to stay away from any harsh soaps that contain chemicals or fragrances that could disrupt the vaginal pH. No soap or body wash should be used past the clitoral border.

How else can sex affect the vagina? Sexually active women may experience itching and burning down there at times. Supplement daily hygiene practices with taking a daily probiotic for vaginal health. RepHresh™ Pro-B Probiotic can help balance yeast and bacteria.* RepHresh™ Vaginal Itch Cooling Relief Spray's hydrocortisone soothing formula with aloe and chamomile can help relieve external feminine itch and neutralize odor.

Is it normal to experience pain during sex? As many as 75% of women have had painful intercourse at some time, some of which can be attributed to a couple of types of sexual dysfunction. Vaginismus, the involuntary tightening of the muscles around the vagina, and dyspareunia, the general term for persistent or recurrent pain before, during or after sex, are two types of pain disorders that women may experience.

What might be the cause of a low sex drive? While everyone's definition of low is different, it's important to know that a low sex drive is extremely common among women. Potential causes and culprits include anxiety or depression, birth control, diabetes, pregnancy and menopause, among others. A health care provider can help determine the root cause and treatment options, if necessary.

“The more you know about your vagina and sexual health as a whole, the easier it is to speak up and approach your sexual health with confidence and ease. Find a provider you feel comfortable with, one who gives you their full attention and makes you feel like you can say anything without feeling judged. Speak up now and your vagina will thank you later,” added Dr. Jackie.

