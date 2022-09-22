Chunghwa Telecom Announced the Success of its 5G Private Network Deployment Project for DELTA Thailand with Joint Efforts of National Telecom Thailand and The White Space

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chunghwa Telecom announces the successful deployment of the 5G Private Network for DELTA Electronics (Thailand) Bangpoo factory (Plant 1) this year, following the memorandum of understanding (MOU) for 5G private network collaboration by National Telecom (NT), The WhiteSpace (The WSP), and DELTA Electronics (Thailand) and Chunghwa Telecom in 2021.

Partnered with NT and The WSP, Chunghwa Telecom has successfully deployed a 5G private network for DELTA Electronics (Thailand) at Bangpoo factory (Plant 1), realizing AR remote collaboration and enhancing its hybrid working environment for assembly training, operation assistance, and visual equipment control as part of its continuous digital transformation in the post-pandemic era. The company will soon be testing the intelligent application of AGVs in its factories under 5G network supported circumstance. It is expected that DELTA Electronics (Thailand) will gradually introduce the 5G enterprise private network as the communication infrastructure for these intelligent applications to its other factories in the near future.

Shui-Yi Kuo, President of Chunghwa Telecom said, “Chunghwa Telecom has successful verified cross-industries practices in deploying 5G, AI, blockchain, and other technologies in Taiwan. It is proved that new technologies adoption has made our life more convenient and safe, as well as changes in business models. In addition to smart medical care, Chunghwa Telecom also provides smart application services such as traffic data analysis, technology-based law enforcement, and smart manufacturing in optimizing production and maximizing capacity. These applications also demonstrated that going forward, 5G+AIoT will lead to more innovative solutions and new breakthroughs to our lives.”

President Kuo futher pointed out, “Thanks to the central and local governments for their strong support that enables Chunghwa Telecom's 5G smart applications to expand rapidly around the world. Simarly, it is expected that with the support of the Thai government, our smart applications could also be successfully developed in Thailand. This transnational cooperation with Thailand National Telecom and The WhiteSpace that realizes a 5G+AIoT+ cloud smart factory solution for Delta is a pioneer and successful business project, and Chunghwa Telecom looks forward to more business opportunities in Southeast Asian market as Chunghwa always aims to provide smart solutions for personal life, cities or factories in all walks of life and even the governments. Chunghwa Telecom looks forward to accompanying everyone all over the world to create a bright future beyond Taiwan.”