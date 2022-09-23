OrBit Partners with Laevitas for Exotic Options Push

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OrBit Markets, the leading institutional liquidity provider in digital asset options and structured products, has partnered with Laevitas, the quantitative data analytics platform for the crypto-asset market. In addition to Laevitas’ existing offering of crypto derivatives analytics, users will now be able to access accurate pricing data across a wide range of exotic options products.

For the initial launch, prices of binary options on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Avalanche have been made available on Laevitas. Such products are not listed on exchanges but are widely used by institutional investors as an essential instrument for their trading strategies. The pricing of these products, not observable in the market, requires advanced quantitative models to compute. The collaboration, which combines OrBit’s strong derivatives expertise and Laevitas’ leading analytics platform, aims to meet investors’ demand for institutional-grade tools and data to analyse more sophisticated derivatives products.

" We have seen surging interests in exotic and structured derivatives in recent months. The bilateral nature of such business can result in a pricing opacity that makes it difficult for some institutions to participate. We are therefore delighted to partner with Laevitas to bring further transparency to this market," says Caroline Mauron, CEO and co-founder of OrBit.

“ The Laevitas team is proud to partner with such an innovative player in the crypto derivatives space. OrBit’s goal to bring transparency and expand the breadth of products is a mission that excites us and we wholeheartedly support,” says Hassen Naas, CEO of Laevitas.

About OrBit Markets:

OrBit Markets is an institutional liquidity provider of options and structured products in digital assets. Founded by a team of former executives in trading and computer science, and backed by Matrixport and Brevan Howard Digital, OrBit brings its expert know-how in options to the crypto market. Headquartered in Singapore, OrBit serves institutions across CeFi, DeFi and TradFi looking for more sophisticated investing and hedging solutions in digital assets. For more information, visit www.orbitmarkets.io

About Laevitas:

Laevitas is a Quantitative Data Analytics Platform for Crypto Assets. Our strength lies in our stellar team comprised of quants, industry professionals and talented developers and engineers. We strive to deliver concise and actionable analysis, empowering the user to make intelligent, data-driven decisions. Our tools and data are foundational for investors looking to uncover opportunities across DeFi and CeFi. https://app.laevitas.ch/