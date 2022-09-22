Atlan Partners with Fivetran and Launches Integration with Metadata API

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlan, the active metadata platform for modern data teams, today announced that it has partnered with Fivetran, the global leader in modern data integration, and released support for Fivetran’s Metadata API. Through powerful column-level lineage from source to the data warehouse or lake through the BI layer, modern data teams can finally get visibility into every aspect of their company’s data.

Built by a data team for data teams, Atlan is the leading active metadata platform. It powers modern data discovery, cataloging, and governance by sharing context across the modern data stack through active metadata, automated bots, and granular personalization.

Built for the cloud, Fivetran enables data teams to effortlessly centralize and transform data from hundreds of SaaS, files, and on-prem data sources into high-performance cloud destinations. Its Metadata API enables the tracking of data “in-flight” from source to destination as it moves through Fivetran-managed pipelines.

“Data leaders turn to Fivetran as the solution for reliable data movement paired with world-class ease of use. That's why we are thrilled today to announce our partnership with Fivetran to create the first unified view of the modern data stack,” said Eric Veleker, Founder's Office, Product & Engineering, at Atlan. “With complex, diverse data stacks, it can be difficult for data producers and data consumers to work together. Now Atlan and Fivetran have come together to help the humans of data collaborate better with increased visibility and trust in their data. This is just the beginning of our partnership with Fivetran, and we can’t wait to power modern data governance and metadata management together.”

With this partnership, joint customers can now move faster with more visibility across their entire data stack. After less than 60 seconds of setup, Atlan’s integration leverages Fivetran’s Metadata API to create a truly automated data governance experience. Its end-to-end lineage covers everything from upstream sources to the warehouse and BI layer, helping customers stay informed across complex data stacks with powerful root cause and impact analysis.

“We’re excited to partner with Atlan to bring better metadata management to our customers,” said Fraser Harris, VP of Product at Fivetran. “Data governance is a significant struggle for data teams today. Together, Fivetran and Atlan are solving this problem by helping data teams gain much-needed visibility on where data came from, who accessed it, and what changes have occurred in the pipeline. Atlan’s open approach, continuous innovation, and focus on user experience are well aligned with our own mission to make access to data as simple and reliable as electricity.”

This integration improves daily workflows for diverse data users by unifying context from across the modern data stack and making it accessible anywhere with active metadata. By making it easier to understand the flow of data from Fivetran through the data stack, trace data back to its origin at the column level, carry out root cause analysis for broken dashboards, and notify downstream data consumers, data engineers can build trust and visibility for the entire company. Meanwhile, data analysts can get complete context about the Fivetran sources, connectors, and destinations that feed into their dashboards without actually leaving those dashboards.

This new partnership and integration comes on the heels of Atlan’s major launch, featuring a complete redesign and slate of brand-new features, integrations, and partnerships. Atlan was also recently named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Data Catalogs for DataOps, Q2 2022.

Built by a data team for data teams, Atlan is the active metadata platform for modern data teams. Atlan creates a single source of truth by acting as a collaborative workspace for data teams and bringing context back into the tools where data teams live. Atlan features deep integrations across the modern data stack, including Slack, Snowflake, dbt, Redshift, Looker, Sisense, and Tableau. A pioneer in the space, Atlan was named a Leader in Forrester Wave: Enterprise Data Catalogs for DataOps and was recognized by Gartner seven times in 2021, including as a Cool Vendor in DataOps and in the Inaugural Market Guide for Active Metadata Management. It recently raised a Series B and is backed by top investors and leaders in the modern data stack (including Insight Partners, Sequoia, Salesforce Ventures, and founders & CEOs from Snowflake, Looker, and Stitch).

For more information, visit www.atlan.com or follow us on Twitter at @atlanHQ.