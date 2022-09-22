EstrellaTV and TV Azteca Announce 2022 Premios de la Radio Nominations

LOS ANGELES & MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Estrella Media, the transformative Spanish-language media company, serving a diverse multiplatform Latino audience in the U.S., and TV Azteca, one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television content in the world, today announced the nominations for EstrellaTV’s 2022 Premios de la Radio event, which will be broadcast live on EstrellaTV on Thursday, November 3, 8 p.m./7 p.m. CT to 11 p.m./10 p.m. CT from the Foro Event Center, Santa Fe, Mexico City. Regional Mexican music’s biggest night will also air on Azteca Uno at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, November 5, with an encore on EstrellaTV at 8 p.m. Saturday, November 5.

Nominations for the sixteen awards were announced today by Executive Producer and Estrella Media talent and executive Pepe Garza (Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento, Head of Content Development and A&R for Estrella Media Music Entertainment), TV Azteca’s Capi Perez (La Resolana) and Alex Garza (Corazón Grupero), and Regional Mexican music artists and 2022 nominees Alfredo Olivas, Luis R Conrïquez and Hijos de Barrón, who helped present the nominations in Mexico City, and in Los Angeles Giselle Bravo and Chino from the Don Cheto Al Aire show and Norteados con Don Cheto provided nominee reaction coverage.

Carin León led the nominations with seven nominations, Grupo Firme received six nominations; Eden Muñoz and Yahritza y Su Esencia both received five nominations each.

Grupo Firme, one of the groundbreaking Regional Mexican bands that have set touring records over the past two years including being one of the first banda ensembles to do a U.S. stadium tour, had six nominations including Group of the Year. The four nominations associated with their collaborations including two nominations for Banda Song of the Year for “Dile a Tu Orgullo” with Luis Alfonso Partida “El Yaki,” and “El Reemplazo” with Banda el Recodo. They also received a nomination for Regional or Urban Song of the Year with Beto Sierra and McDavo, Viral Song of the Year presented by Amazon for “Alaska” with Camilo, and Collaboration of the Year for “Cada Quien” with Maluma.

León’s six nominations including Male Artist of the Year; Sierreño Group or Solo Artist of the Year; Norteña Song of the Year; Sierreña Song of the Year; Regional or Urban Song of the Year; and Collaboration of the Year. León is considered one of the genre's most diverse and influential artists, skillfully creating songs and projects that respect the roots of Regional Mexican music while adding new touches in songwriting and collaborations with other artists.

Eden Muñoz is the former Calibre 50 vocalist and main songwriter who struck out on his solo career this year. The move has paid off, with Muñoz receiving New Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Norteña Song of the Year, Viral Song of the Year presented by Amazon, and Corrido Song of the Year.

Yahritza y Su Esencia led the female nominees with three nominations including Female Artist of the Year, Sierreño Group or Solo Artist of the Year, and the Latin Pride Award presented by Honda. Yahritza is the youngest performer to chart on the Billboard “Hot 100” chart and had the highest chart position by a Mexican music artist.

“Regional Mexican music is the people’s music – it is culture, identity, love, and pride. These awards were created to not just represent the best of Regional Mexican music of this year, but to truly honor the artists, songwriters and bands that are driving the music,” Garza said. “Premios de la Radio is about how music connects and moves us, and we are proud to present the biggest night in Regional Mexican music for the fans and artists.”

“Premios de la Radio was an event in 2021, so bringing the awards back to Mexico City for the second time is a moment of enormous satisfaction and gratitude for TV Azteca. This year, the event will be even more powerful, working with the best team from Azteca Uno, EstrellaTV and Pepe Garza, to go far beyond our own mark. This will be, once again, a show presenting the best performers in Regional Mexican music that will undoubtedly leave its mark throughout Mexico, the United States and Latin America,” said Ángel Aponte, Executive Producer of Radio Awards.

Voting for the awards is open to the public at www.PremiosdelaRadio.com. All 2022 nominees are eligible for Artist of the Year, which will be voted on during the ceremonies on November 3. Fans can follow the awards on Facebook.com/PremiosdelaRadio and on Instagram and Twitter @PremiodelaRadio.

Complete list of Premios de la Radio 2022 Nominees can be seen here.

