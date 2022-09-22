Nintendo Download: Did You Check the Instruction Manual?

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival – Welcome to Omiko City, the stage for Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival ! A city full of everyone’s favorite Taiko elements is gathered into one town. Together with DON-Chan, meet your new friend, Kumo-kyun and aim to become a Taiko Master. Enjoy 76 songs including “Gurenge,” “Feel Special” and “Into the Night,” as well as Improvement Support that helps you with honing your drumming skills! Play solo or play with friends in online matches. Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival will be available on Sept. 23. TUNIC – Brave the unknown in this isometric action-adventure game about a small fox on a big adventure. Stranded on a ruined land, your only clue is the in-game manual. Traverse the island’s interconnected realms to retrieve missing pages bursting with hints and original, full-color illustrations. What long-lost secrets will the island reveal? TUNIC launches on Nintendo Switch on Sept. 27. Pre-orders are available now! Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection – Return to Arcadia Bay and experience two award-winning Life is Strange games like never before! Remastered visuals and animation breathe new life into the great cast of characters and gripping stories. The Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection includes Life is Strange Remastered and Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered . Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection will be available on Sept. 27. OneShot: World Machine Edition – In OneShot: World Machine Edition , discover a strange computer operating system with a self-contained world installed. Explore this world to unravel its mysteries and help guide a child on their mission to restore the long-dead sun. You hear that saving the world may no longer be possible ... but it’s worth a shot, you think. Now with collectible content and features exclusive to the World Machine Edition ! OneShot: World Machine Edition is available now in Nintendo eShop. Shovel Knight Dig – When Drill Knight and his dastardly digging crew blast apart Shovel Knight’s peaceful campsite and steal his loot, he grabs his trusty Shovel Blade and starts tunneling after them! Jump, slash and dig your way down an ever-changing chasm of mystery in Shovel Knight Dig , a new Shovel Knight adventure. Meet new friends and foes, visit strange lands and outfit yourself in your quest to keep the entire land from collapsing underfoot! Shovel Knight Dig will be available on Sept. 23.



Activities:

Reel in Double Gold Points With the Digital Version of Splatoon 3 – Here’s a fresh opportunity for you! For a limited time, you can earn double My Nintendo Gold Points on the digital version of the Splatoon 3 game. That means you can earn 10% in Gold Points, which you can then use toward your next eligible digital game or DLC in Nintendo eShop. Offer ends Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.*

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Save on Pikmin 3 Deluxe ! – Until Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT you can purchase the Pikmin 3 Deluxe game for 30% off in My Nintendo Store or Nintendo eShop. Command a capable crop of different types of Pikmin to strategically overcome obstacles, defeat creatures and find food for your famished home planet! Shop online at Nintendo.com and Nintendo eShop on your device. Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.



