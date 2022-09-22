Kyndryl and Elastic Announce Expanded Partnership to Enable Data Observability, Search and Insights Across Cloud and Edge Computing Environments

NEW YORK & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, and Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch, today announced an expanded global partnership to provide customers full-stack observability, enabling them to accelerate their ability to search, analyze and act on machine data (IT data and business data) stored across hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and edge computing environments.

Under the partnership, Kyndryl and Elastic will collaborate on creating joint solutions and delivery capabilities designed to provide deep, frictionless observability at all levels of applications, services, and infrastructure to address customer data, analytics and IT operations management challenges.

The companies will focus on delivering large-scale IT operations and AIOps capabilities to joint customers by leveraging Kyndryl’s data framework and toolkits and Elastic’s Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security solutions, enabling streamlined migrations, modernized infrastructure and tenant management, and AI development for efficient and proactive IT management.

As part of the partnership, Kyndryl and Elastic plan to collaborate to support customer needs and requirements via joint offerings and solutions across the following areas:

IT Data Modernization – Helping organizations manage exponential storage growth and giving them the capability to search for data wherever it resides.

– Helping organizations manage exponential storage growth and giving them the capability to search for data wherever it resides. IT Data Management Services for Elastic – Providing flexibility to users of Elastic by letting Kyndryl manage the entire stack infrastructure and analytics workloads for IT operations.

– Providing flexibility to users of Elastic by letting Kyndryl manage the entire stack infrastructure and analytics workloads for IT operations. Intelligent IT Analytics – Enabling actionable observability through AI/ML capabilities that deliver unified insights for proactive and efficient IT operations with technology domain-specific insights.

– Enabling actionable observability through AI/ML capabilities that deliver unified insights for proactive and efficient IT operations with technology domain-specific insights. Data Migration Services for Elastic – Delivering the capability to streamline migrations and deploy self-managed Elastic workloads to the hyperscalers of a customer’s choice.

Kyndryl’s global team of data management experts will also participate in the global Elastic certification program to expand their expertise in advising, implementing and managing Elastic solutions across critical IT projects and environments.

“Customers in all industries are seeking to improve their capacity to search and analyze the data stored in the cloud and on edge computing environments,” said Nicolas Sekkaki, Applications, Data & AI global practice leader for Kyndryl. “We are happy to partner with Elastic to create and bring forward a unified approach that will help customers overcome hurdles and improve their ability to access and gain insights at scale from their business data.”

“Enabling customers to gain actionable insights from their data is a key enabler of data-driven digital transformation,” said Scott Musson, Vice President, Worldwide Channel and Alliances at Elastic. “The combination of Kyndryl’s global expertise in managing mission-critical information systems and the proven scale and flexibility of the Elastic Search Platform provides the critical foundation to help organizations drive speed, scale, and productivity, and address their observability needs across hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and edge computing environments.”

For more information about the Kyndryl and Elastic partnership, please visit: https://www.kyndryl.com/us/en/about-us/alliances

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

About Elastic

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) is a leading platform for search-powered solutions. We help organizations, their employees, and their customers accelerate the results that matter. With solutions in Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security, we enhance customer and employee search experiences, keep mission-critical applications running smoothly, and protect against cyber threats. Delivered wherever data lives, in one cloud, across multiple clouds, or on-premise, Elastic enables 18,000+ customers and more than half of the Fortune 500, to achieve new levels of success at scale and on a single platform. Learn more at elastic.co.

