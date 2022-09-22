Florida Panthers Team Up with Nextiva as Official Communications Partner

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextiva (www.nextiva.com), a leading communications, team collaboration, and customer engagement company, today announced that they have partnered with the Florida Panthers to serve as the team’s official communications partner.

Nextiva’s powerful business communications system has been chosen to level up the Panthers’ phone service, which supports the best fans in the NHL as they buy tickets, purchase Panthers gear, and attend games.

Before Nextiva, the Florida Panthers used a communications system with limited call center functionality or advanced features and sought a partner capable of taking their communications to the cloud. Nextiva is jump-starting the Panthers’ digital transformation to improve the experience for fans everywhere. Now, when fans call to purchase tickets or place orders, they’ll have the option to wait in a queue or receive a callback, all while enjoying messages about upcoming events. The new Nextiva solution ensures the Panthers’ IT team can seamlessly manage the system from wherever they are — at home or on the road. The service extends to the Panthers Ice Den and FTL War Memorial community hub.

“The best teams operate on the best platforms, and we’re thrilled to partner with the Florida Panthers,” said Tracy Conrad, Nextiva Chief Amazing Officer. “The Panthers are a world class organization off the ice and Presidents’ Trophy winners on the ice. We’re excited to work to help them transform their communications and improve the overall fan and customer experience.”

The Panthers received signature Nextiva white glove concierge service, which includes a customized, hands-on approach to every aspect of the experience, from pre-sale consulting and solution design, to implementation, and dedicated ongoing customer support. Nextiva is helping the Panthers scale service as they grow and add locations and legions of raucous fans. A dedicated technical account manager and enterprise account manager will ensure a smooth transition to Nextiva, onsite implementation, and high-level ongoing support.

“Nextiva is a game changer as we select the best technology in the market so that our staff can communicate from anywhere on any device,” said Bryce Hollweg, Panthers Chief Operating Officer. “We’re constantly seeking ways to build meaningful connections with our fans and we are thrilled to have new Nextiva features that will allow us to do so.”

ABOUT NEXTIVA

Nextiva is the future-of-work software company that helps sales, service, and marketing teams achieve higher productivity and deliver better customer engagement. Nextiva’s cloud-based platform brings together business communications applications, intelligence, and automation to help companies build deeper connections with customers and manage all conversations and relationships in one place. Nextiva is named a Customer’s Choice in Gartner Peer Insights. Today, more than 100,000 businesses depend on Nextiva with 4 billion conversations flowing through its networks each year. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Nextiva is ranked a Best Place to Work by Glassdoor. Learn more at www.nextiva.com.

​​ABOUT THE FLORIDA PANTHERS

The NHL’s Florida Panthers are entering their 29th season in the league, competing in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference. The Florida Panthers won the Presidents Trophy in 2021-22, earning the most points during the regular season. Under General Manager Bill Zito, the Panthers have grown into a tenacious, dynamic and exciting team led by Team Captain Aleksander Barkov, stalwart defenseman Aaron Ekblad, two-time Vezina Trophy recipient Sergei Bobrovsky and a deep roster of proven and promising NHL talent. At home in Sunrise, Fla. at the FLA Live Arena, the Panthers are set to host the 2023 NHL All-Star Game.