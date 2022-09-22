At Home and Synchrony Expand Rewards Program

DALLAS & STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At Home, The Home Décor Superstore, and Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading consumer financing company, announced today an expanded At Home Rewards Program for the home décor retailer. The program enhancements allow customers to earn 3% back in rewards on all purchases made outside At Home stores. Cardholders will continue to earn 5% back in At Home Rewards on all purchases they make in At Home stores or via athome.com.

“This is a huge win for At Home cardholders,” said Ashley Sheetz, Chief Revenue and Customer Officer. “Whether our customers are planning to make purchases during the upcoming Holiday season or looking to outfit their home for winter, this simplified program makes every dollar count when purchasing items for their homes and takes the guesswork out of rewards.”

While some credit cards offer 1% on groceries, 2% on fuel and 3% on travel, Synchrony and At Home take the uncertainty out of making purchases by offering 3% back in rewards certificates on all purchases made outside At Home.

At Home is also streamlining the card application process to create a better, more efficient experience for customers. By launching QR codes in-store, it will simplify how customers can apply and understand their special financing option. Synchrony’s prequalification process allows customers to scan the code using their mobile device without it affecting their credit score. Customers fill out the credit applications online, either before going to the store or in-store and know how much credit they can access the same day. Using QR codes and prequalification provides a secure, private and enjoyable customer experience when applying for credit inside or outside of an At Home store.

“These new financing options make it easier for At Home customers to purchase the products they want and need for their homes and get rewarded for it, too” said Tony Foster, Senior Vice President, Home, Synchrony. “Our research shows customers don’t want to think about which items will earn the most rewards. By offering 3% back in rewards across all purchases made outside At Home, customers get the rewards they want without any confusion.”

About At Home

At Home, The Home Décor Superstore, offers up to 45,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. Hundreds of items arrive each week to provide fresh inspiration and shoppers will discover new collections from designers Ty Pennington, Grace Mitchell, Laila Ali and Tracey Boyd. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates more than 255 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at athome.com.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry’s most complete digitally enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our “partners.” We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

