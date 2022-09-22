ShipStation Announces Partnership with South Korean E-commerce Company Coupang

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShipStation, the world’s leading cloud-based e-commerce shipping solution, today announced a partnership with Coupang, one of the largest online retailers in South Korea. As the first U.S. shipping partner to integrate with Coupang, ShipStation’s U.S.-based merchants will now be able to efficiently ship and sell products with one of the top marketplaces in Asia.

“ We are delighted that this international partnership connects our merchants with the tools they need to enter the fast-growing South Korean e-commerce market,” said Robert Gilbreath, General Manager of ShipStation. “ South Korea is a powerhouse when it comes to online sales, and we’ve seen consumers embracing more cross-border purchases in recent years. Our hope is that businesses benefit from reaching new audiences and that consumers find products they’ll love from all over the globe.”

Coupang predicts that South Korea is poised to become the third-largest e-commerce opportunity in the world in the coming years. With nearly half of its cross-border retail sales coming from the United States, Coupang will enable even more U.S. brands to exponentially increase their customer base by selling to South Korea, the world’s fourth largest e-commerce market.

About ShipStation

Every day, tens of thousands of e-commerce retailers rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. The trusted leader in shipping software since its founding in 2011, ShipStation helps online sellers scale their businesses and deliver exceptional customer experiences, with an intuitive online solution that allows them to efficiently ship orders -- wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offers the most integrations of any e-commerce solution, with more than 300 partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers, and fulfillment services, including USPS, UPS, FedEx, Amazon, Shopify, and BigCommerce. ShipStation is a member of the Auctane family of companies and is headquartered in Austin, TX. Auctane brands include ShipStation, Stamps.com, Packlink, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, ShipEngine, Endicia, Shipsi, GlobalPost, and Metapack, with offices in Austin, El Segundo, London, Madrid, Sunnyvale, Zielona Gora, Atlanta, and St. Louis.

For more information, visit https://www.shipstation.com.

About Coupang

Coupang is one of the largest eCommerce companies in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, “ How did we ever live without Coupang?”. Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, simplified payments through Coupang Pay, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Founded in 2010, Coupang has offices in Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Mountain View, Seattle, Riverside, Tokyo, Taipei, and Singapore.