MetLife Teams up With the New York Giants and New York Jets to Support Students in the Tri-State Area

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetLife is teaming up with the New York Jets and New York Giants to support programs that help students develop and succeed. As part of its “Inside the Huddle” initiative, MetLife will raise awareness and funds for Year Up New York | New Jersey and the New York City Police Foundation’s Far Rockaway Giants, and the Harlem Giants.

The Giants partnership with the Far Rockaway (Queens) and Harlem (Manhattan) Giants provides at-risk youth with opportunities to be tutored and mentored, learn life skills, and play football in conjunction with the New York City (NYC) Police Foundation, NYPD, and NYC Department of Education.

The Jets program with Year Up, a workforce development organization, will offer a Year Up program participant a professional internship at MetLife Stadium. The internship will be in the Stadium’s technology department and will also offer exposure to all facets of MetLife Stadium operations.

“‘Inside the Huddle’ is one way we’re investing in young people in our communities, who with equitable access to opportunity, can build more confident futures,” said MetLife Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Michael Roberts. “We’re proud to partner with the New York Giants and New York Jets on this initiative, which enables us to continue to live MetLife’s purpose.”

In addition, kicking off November 6, 2022, distinct online auctions with the Jets and Giants will offer authentic merchandise, including photos, footballs, jerseys and helmets signed by current and former players, as well as one-of-a-kind experiences with active-roster players. MetLife will contribute $30,000 in matching funds to both the Giants and Jets auctions for a total of $60,000 committed to benefit their respective charitable organizations: the Far Rockaway Giants, the Harlem Giants and Year Up New York | New Jersey.

New York Giants players Julian Love and Graham Gano and New York Jets players Laken Tomlinson and Quinnen Williams will serve as “Inside the Huddle” program ambassadors. Love, Gano and Tomlinson will designate their NFL “My Cause, My Cleats” customized cleats to their respective partner organizations. Their cleats will be auctioned as part of the MetLife online auction.

"I think the Jets partnership with Year Up is exciting because it gives students who are about to start their careers a cool chance to gain real world experience," said New York Jets defensive end Quinnen Williams. "I know I am grateful for every opportunity that I got to get to this point, so I see the value this partnership has in helping students realize their true potential."

“I am thrilled to continue to support the Harlem and Far Rockaway Giants this year,” said New York Giants defensive back Julian Love. “I’ve seen first-hand how the efforts from the Giants, New York City Police Foundation, NYPD and NYC Department of Education gives kids the extra support they need. The additional funding from MetLife will really make an impact on the services we can provide to the kids and their families.”

For more information about MetLife’s “Inside the Huddle” initiative with the Giants and Jets, go here and here. Fans can “join the huddle” and bid for auction items* beginning November 6, 2022. The last day of the auction will be on Giving Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About the Far Rockaway and Harlem Giants (New York City Police Foundation)

Queens and Harlem NY | New York City Police Foundation - Far Rockaway and Harlem Giants Program. The NYPD-led Far Rockaway and Harlem Giants provides at-risk youth with tutoring through their partnership with the NYC Department of Education, mentorship from the police officers and the opportunity to play flag football while being coached by the police officers.

The New York City Police Foundation is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization that provides resources for the NYPD to innovate and strengthen the quality of its services; build bridges with the community; and make New York City a safer place to live, work and visit. For 50 years, the Foundation has funded numerous initiatives to help safeguard the city and strengthen all of its communities. The Police Foundation provides resources for four core areas of support which: advance programs and strategies to prevent violent crime, thwart terrorism, and safeguard all the people of our city; strengthen communities by helping to build stronger relationships between the NYPD and community members, including youth across the five boroughs; enhance leadership, wellness and training within the NYPD; and pilot and support new technologies, programs and services to protect the public and the police.

About Year Up Inc.

Year Up is a national 501(c)3 workforce development organization committed to ensuring equitable access to economic opportunity, education, and justice for all young adults—no matter their background, income, or zip code. Year Up utilizes a high expectations, high support model where students learn in-demand technical and professional skills and apply them during a corporate internship. Year Up has served more than 36,000 young adults across 19 geographies since its founding in 2000 and has been voted one of the “Best Non-Profits to Work For” by The NonProfit Times. To learn more, visit http://www.yearup.org, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok

*Subject to the rules, terms and conditions of the team auction site and applicable laws of the auction.