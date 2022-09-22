Hamilton Reserve Bank Partners with Mastercard to Drive Secure Payments with Speed Around the World

JESSUPS ESTATE, Saint Kitts and Nevis--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hamilton Reserve Bank (www.hrbank.com), the hometown bank of America’s founding father Alexander Hamilton (born 1755) and the largest global bank in the region, has partnered with Mastercard to allow fast, secure cross-border payments.

Through a single, secure point of access, Mastercard Cross-Border Services enables Hamilton Reserve Bank to reach 90 percent of the world’s population via bank accounts, digital wallets and cash payout locations around the world. Mastercard’s capabilities allow the bank to facilitate transparent, safe, certain, and fast payments between people and businesses in over 100 countries and growing. Hamilton Reserve Bank will have real-time payments capabilities in most of the countries, providing a unique experience for its customers making cross-border payments.

“After onboarding with Mastercard, Hamilton Reserve Bank has successfully demonstrated our advanced fintech capabilities, capital strength, and robust compliance,” said Sir Tony Baldry the founding Chairman of Hamilton Reserve Bank. “We are proud to have Mastercard as an additional payment channel partner to accelerate customer payments. Hamilton Reserve Bank anticipates processing more than 20,000 transfers per month soon.”

Hamilton Reserve Bank is one of the leading banking institutions authorized in St. Kitts and Nevis to offer Mastercard Cross-Border Services.

“The volume of cross-border payments has significantly increased in recent years with these types of payments playing a crucial role in supporting commerce, people, and economies during the pandemic,” said Dalton Fowles, Country Manager for Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Eastern Caribbean markets. “We are pleased to be partnering with Hamilton Reserve Bank to continue our growth in the region and support even more people to pay and get paid securely and quickly, wherever they are in the world.”

The partnership with Mastercard allows Hamilton Reserve Bank to augment its existing correspondent banking payment channels. Hamilton Reserve Bank is powered by Straight-Through Processing (STP) from Temenos, one of the world’s largest core banking software. Bank customers benefit from a self-directed, seamless, and secure 24/7 online banking experience.

About Hamilton Reserve Bank

HAMILTON RESERVE BANK (www.hrbank.com ; SWIFT: NIBTKNNE) is a fully regulated global bank with a deep British heritage as the hometown bank of America’s founding father Alexander Hamilton (born 1755), serving a large and rapidly expanding clientele from more than 150 countries. The Bank offers a broad range of personal banking, business banking, and investment solutions in multiple currencies. Powered by the advanced Temenos core banking solutions and Straight-Through Processing, Hamilton Reserve Bank has highly efficient customer onboarding via biometric verifications, robust compliance through real time Temenos transaction monitoring, and 24/7 e-banking. Headquartered on a sprawling campus at the “Hamilton Reserve Bank Plaza” in St. Kitts & Nevis, Hamilton Reserve Bank is the largest global bank in the region, maintaining worldwide offices and global customer support.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments, and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.