Seismic and Microsoft partner to power the future of sales with Viva Sales

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seismic, the global leader in enablement, today announced a new partnership with Microsoft for its seller experience application, Viva Sales. Together, Microsoft and Seismic will transform the future of sales and streamline daily workflows for the modern salesperson.

Today’s salespeople use numerous apps and tools in their daily work but are challenged with bringing together the bigger picture across meetings, email, chat, and CRM. Breaking down silos of data, Viva Sales empowers sellers in their flow of work within Microsoft 365 and Teams, reducing busy work and maximizing sellers’ time for the most valuable area of their work – engaging with customers and closing deals. ​​

​​Embedded within the Viva Sales workflow, Seismic will provide content production, collaboration, task automation, and engagement intelligence for Viva Sales users across the meeting experience to help drive deals and relationships forward. The joint vision of Microsoft Viva Sales and Seismic is to streamline the buyer engagement experience for relationship-based sales teams and increase productivity through preparation, automation, and intelligence.

​​“Microsoft has been one of our longstanding partners and we’ve always had close alignment across our product and go-to-market teams, so we’re thrilled to help launch Viva Sales,” said Hayden Stafford, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Seismic. “Our leadership in sales enablement, content automation, enablement intelligence, and buyer engagement will perfectly complement the mission of Viva Sales to improve seller productivity and drive revenue. We can’t wait to get started.” ​​

Microsoft’s partnership with Seismic for Viva Sales will add AI-powered capabilities for virtual meetings, the key vehicle for modern sales teams to interact with prospects and customers. As the first step in this journey, the Seismic Enablement Cloud™ will provide recommended content and training for follow-up as part of the Viva Sales AI-powered post-meeting call summaries.​​ Looking ahead, sales organizations can expect content and training recommendations, pre-built digital sales rooms, and meeting analysis powered by Seismic.

​​“We’re united with Seismic in our commitment to empower sellers through relevant content and an improved seller experience. Our plan to integrate Seismic with Viva Sales will help sellers have more personalized customer engagements whether they are in the office or on the road, with a helpful assist from the AI-driven insights and content,” said Lori Lamkin, CVP, Dynamics 365 Customer Experience Applications.

