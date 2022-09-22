Backstop Solutions and CENTRL Partner to Take the Pain Out of Manager Due Diligence for Asset Owners

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Backstop Solutions, the industry's leading cloud-based productivity suite for the institutional investment community, and CENTRL, a leading provider of due diligence solutions for the investment management industry, today announced a partnership to launch an integrated solution that digitizes and streamlines the form-based due diligence process. This partnership enables Backstop asset owner clients, including pensions, endowments, foundations, fund of funds, family offices, and OCIOs, to automate and centralize the key components of their research process.

The joint solution is designed to address the challenge of collecting, managing, and analyzing large sets of due diligence, ESG, and operational monitoring data, which institutional allocators need to view side-by-side with other portfolio research and management information. These robust data sets are integrated into the research management system for both Backstop’s and CENTRL’s client bases through an API-enabled system. This integration enables a unified picture of qualitative and quantitative diligence attributes of managers, providing greater visibility and transparency to manager research and diligence teams.

For Backstop, the addition of CENTRL to our solution set removes the manual effort of due diligence questionnaires and enriches the form-gathering processes, removing the burden from operations teams while distilling clear and easy-to-consume key insights. This enables asset owners and their research teams to stick to their core strengths: building relationships, managing deals, and continuing to evolve their firms.

For CENTRL, Backstop combines data, document management, and reporting tools to streamline multi-asset class manager research processes, driving efficiency and helping retain information in a singular location to help asset owners simplify and succeed in the investment sourcing and evaluation process.

"We are excited to partner with Backstop and provide our shared client base with a unique automated workflow that minimizes the time spent on diligence while maximizing the time spent on critical thought and analysis,” said Scott Decker, Head of Investment Management at CENTRL.

“We chose to partner with CENTRL because they offer the leading form and diligence solution purpose-built for this industry,” said Chris Anderson, Senior Vice President of Integrations at Backstop Solutions. “The integration between our products ensures insights are reaching our mutual clients faster, enabling them to be aware of critical issues in real-time and allowing them to monitor their portfolios with greater confidence, accuracy, and agility.”

About Backstop Solutions Group, LLC

Backstop's mission is to help professionals in the institutional investment industry use time to its fullest potential. We develop technology to simplify and streamline otherwise time- consuming tasks and processes, enabling our clients to quickly and easily access, share, and manage the knowledge that is critical to their day-to-day business success. Backstop provides its industry-leading cloud-based productivity suite to investment consultants, pensions, funds of funds, family offices, endowments, foundations, private equity, hedge funds, and real estate investment firms. For more information, please visit www.BackstopSolutions.com.

About CENTRL, Inc.

CENTRL is the leading due diligence platform for the investment industry used by institutional investors and managers globally. CENTRL’s DD360 platform offers the most comprehensive suite of capabilities for digitizing due diligence processes, such as ODD, IDD & ESG. DD360 offers deep workflow automation, consolidation of diligence data, seamless integration with internal and external systems and world class reporting and analytics. In addition, it provides managers with a highly flexible and secure network portal to respond. For more information, visit www.oncentrl.com.