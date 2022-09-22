InfoSum and Acxiom Announce Data Matching Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InfoSum, the world’s leading data collaboration platform, today announced an agreement with Acxiom, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences. Using Match Multiplier, brands can leverage Acxiom’s ethically sourced, addressable recognition data to enrich their owned data and increase match rates with partner data within InfoSum's first-to-market interoperable Secure Data Clean Room. As a result, marketers will have a more robust data set to deliver actionable consumer insights and marketing campaigns at scale.

As advertisers seek more privacy-first data collaboration opportunities, this partnership will help put privacy at the center of their advertising efforts. The combination of InfoSum and Match Multiplier will enable marketers, neutrally and securely, to enhance their data to maximize addressability across channels. Through testing, customers have seen a 40% incremental lift in matching between two or more data sets. InfoSum's privacy-first technology allows customers to utilize Acxiom’s Match Multiplier and achieve this incremental lift without ever exposing their data.

“ Acxiom’s Match Multiplier greatly enhances the ability for InfoSum customers to maximize the value of their first-party data assets,” said Brian Lesser, InfoSum Chairman and CEO. “ Our joint approach to privacy-first data collaboration will help offer our customers increased flexibility, security, and control over their data as they reach more inventory across a network of media owners.”

While much of the industry will be phasing out cookies over the next year, Acxiom’s data and identity solutions utilize deterministic touchpoints instead of cookies, positioning them alongside InfoSum as future-proofed against a rapidly changing ecosystem. As a feature of InfoSum’s non-movement of data approach, Acxiom’s Match Multiplier will run directly in customers’ accounts, ensuring that they don’t need to move or share their data to benefit from improved match rates.

" The combination of Match Multiplier and InfoSum's clean room technology unlocks the power of brand-owned data enabling advertisers to optimize campaign performance and deliver outstanding results,” said Eugene Becker, GM Global Data and Identity, Acxiom. " We are excited to partner with InfoSum to help brands reach their ideal customers while respecting their privacy.”

About InfoSum

InfoSum is the world’s leading data collaboration platform and the only secure data clean room, empowering companies to deliver better customer experiences while prioritizing customer privacy. InfoSum enables safe connections between multiple parties to unlock the full potential of their customer data without risk of exposure or misuse. InfoSum not only prioritizes consumer privacy, but enhances it with patented, non-movement of data technology to create the most protected, most connected, and most accessible data collaboration network.

InfoSum was founded in 2016 with a vision to connect the world’s data without ever sharing it. The company has multiple patents, protecting its invention of the ‘non-movement of data.’ InfoSum has offices throughout the US, UK, Europe, and Australia. The company is poised for continued growth following a Series B investment in August 2021, and a rapidly expanding client base.

Read more at www.infosum.com.

About Acxiom

Acxiom is a customer intelligence company that provides data-driven solutions to enable the world’s best marketers to better understand their customers to create better experiences and business growth. A leader in customer data management, identity, and the ethical use of data for more than 50 years, Acxiom now helps thousands of clients and partners around the globe work together to create millions of better customer experiences, every day. Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). For more information, visit Acxiom.com.