Phosphorus Announces New Partnership with Dewpoint to Expand Its xIoT Security Solutions and Platform in US Market

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phosphorus, the leading provider of advanced and full-scope security for the extended Internet of Things (xIoT), today announced a partnership with Dewpoint. The IT and security solutions provider will act as a value-added reseller (VAR) for Phosphorus in the US market.

The new partnership will see the two companies jointly delivering a new generation of xIoT security solutions in the US to meet growing enterprise demand for xIoT attack surface management and remediation capabilities.

“xIoT security is a critical need for today’s enterprises, and these risks are left unaddressed by traditional IT security solutions. We look forward to working with Dewpoint to help expand our US sales channels and bring the world’s most advanced xIoT security platform to more organizations,” said Kal Gajera, Director of North America Channels at Phosphorus.

Phosphorus’s Extended Enterprise xIoT Security Platform is the world’s first and only automated security platform capable of delivering xIoT Attack Surface Management, xIoT Hardening, and Remediation, and xIoT Detection and Response across the full range of IoT, OT, and Network-connected devices—spanning both new and legacy devices. This enables large organizations to scale xIoT technologies (which can amount to millions of devices per organization) without having to add any additional employees to find, fix, and monitor them.

ABOUT PHOSPHORUS

Phosphorus Cybersecurity® is the leading xTended Security of Things™ platform designed to secure the rapidly growing and often unmonitored Things across the enterprise xIoT landscape. Our Extended Enterprise xIoT Security Platform delivers Attack Surface Management, Hardening & Remediation, and Detection & Response to bring enterprise xIoT security to every cyber-physical Thing in your enterprise environment. With unrivaled xIoT discovery and posture assessment, Phosphorus automates the remediation of the biggest IoT, OT, and Network device vulnerabilities—including unknown and inaccurate asset inventory, out-of-date firmware, default credentials, risky configurations, and out-of-date certificates. Follow Phosphorus on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube, and learn more at www.phosphorus.io.

ABOUT DEWPOINT

Dewpoint has been bringing business and technology together since 1996. We make sure technology is solving all your business problems, providing transparency of spend for executives, and enhancing collaboration and flexibility. As the IT industry and businesses continue to change, Dewpoint provides the thought leadership and industry expertise to offer a new level of services in project management, digital innovation, infrastructure, security, cloud, and a range of tailored professional and managed service solutions for all our clients. Follow Dewpoint on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube, and learn more at www.dewpoint.com.