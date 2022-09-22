Harvest Announces Listing of Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF (HESG)

OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. (“Harvest”) is pleased to announce the completion of the initial offering of Class A Units of the Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF pursuant to a prospectus dated August 30, 2022, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all of the Canadian provinces and territories. The Class A Units of the Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF will commence trading on the TSX today under the following ticker symbol: HESG:TSX.

HESG offers Canadian investors a portfolio of equities selected through a structured ESG process paying high monthly income generated by Harvest’s active & flexible covered call strategy.

The ETF is launching with an initial target yield of 7.0%. The first monthly distribution will have a record date of October 31, 2022 with a payable date of November 9, 2022.

HESG tracks the Solactive ESG US Equity Index TR which applies Socially Responsible Investing (SRI) and ESG screens before selecting the 30-largest companies in its ESG universe by market capitalization.

The ETF holds a portfolio large-cap leaders from a diverse array of subsectors screened and assessed through the index’s ESG and SRI process.

“ESG investments are increasingly popular among Canadian investors who want their portfolios to match their values,” said Michael Kovacs, President and CEO of Harvest. “HESG fills a key gap in the Canadian market by generating steady monthly income with a high initial target yield from an ESG portfolio.”

To learn more about HESG watch this video or read this article about the ETF.

Investment Objective

HESG seeks to track, to the extent reasonably possible before fees and expenses, the performance of the Solactive ESG US Equity Index TR or any successor thereto, while mitigating downside risk. Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF invests primarily in the equity constituents of Solactive ESG US Equity Index TR, or any successor thereto, while writing covered call options on up to 33% of the portfolio securities. The level of covered call option writing may vary based on market volatility and other factors.

For additional information: Please visit www.harvestportfolios.com, e-mail info@harvestportfolios.com or call toll free 1-866-998-8298.

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is an independent Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing $2.6 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. At Harvest ETFs, our guiding principles are premised on building wealth for our clients through ownership of strong businesses that have the potential to grow & generate steady income over time. Harvest ETFs offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment fund on the TSX. If the shares are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the investment fund. You can find more detailed information about the investment fund in these documents.