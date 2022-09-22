Paige and OptraSCAN Partner to Streamline Digital Pathology Adoption

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paige, a global leader in end-to-end digital pathology solutions and clinical AI applications, and OptraSCAN®, a leading producer of whole slide scanners, today announced a partnership to streamline the adoption of digital pathology technology in the United States, European Union countries and United Kingdom. The companies aim to reduce barriers to digitizing glass pathology slides, which will in turn enhance workflows in pathology and oncology.

Together, the companies will integrate Paige’s clinical AI applications and interoperable enterprise imaging platform with OptraSCAN’s digital pathology scanner to offer advanced end-to-end digital pathology workflow solutions. This provides a streamlined path for pathologists to adopt Paige’s leading suite of digital pathology applications, including the FDA-cleared FullFocus® whole-slide image viewer and AI applications including Paige Prostate Suite and Paige Breast Suite alongside OptraSCAN’s affordable digital pathology scanners. OptraSCAN devices have 15 to 480 slide loading capabilities that digitize the glass slides at 40x in less than one minute per slide with patented composite imaging offering.

“We are excited to work with OptraSCAN to make it easier for labs and healthcare networks around the world to adopt digital pathology workflows,” said Andy Moye, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Paige. “This collaboration is an important step in our mission to unlock the full potential of AI in routine clinical use and provide healthcare professionals with precise insights to help patients get the most effective care.”

Abhi Gholap, Founder and CEO of OptraSCAN said, “OptraSCAN’s mission to enable pathology slide digitization at fractional costs is eventually resulting into higher market demand for digital pathology applications. This partnership with Paige will facilitate adoption of digital infrastructure for global clinical and molecular pathology community in an efficient way.”

About Paige

Paige is using the power of AI to drive a new era of cancer discovery and treatment. To improve the lives of patients with cancer, Paige has created a cloud-based platform that transforms pathologists’ workflow and increases diagnostic confidence as well as productivity, all on a global scale. Paige is the first company to receive FDA approval for a clinical AI application in digital pathology. The same Paige technology empowers pharmaceutical companies to more effectively evaluate treatment options for patients and design new biomarkers for drug development so that every patient gets precise treatment options.

About OptraSCAN, Inc.

OptraSCAN® are pioneers in the On-Demand Digital Pathology® System, focused on delivering fully integrated, affordable solutions that will maximize your return on investment and improve the performance of your pathology services. An ISO 13485 certified company and CE marked whole slide scanners for IVD use, OptraSCAN is working to eliminate the barriers to “Go Digital” no matter the size of the pathology lab, the lab’s throughput or global location.

OptraSCAN’s end-to-end digital pathology solution provides effective acquisition of whole slide images, viewing, storing, real-time sharing, reporting and AI & ML based Image analysis solutions via On-Demand or outright purchase model.

