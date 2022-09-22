CAIS Announces Partnership with Ares Wealth Management Solutions to Support Greater Access to Alternatives for Independent Wealth Channel

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform, today announced its collaboration with Ares Wealth Management Solutions (“AWMS”) to onboard select Ares Management (“Ares”) alternative investment strategies and expand their reach to a broader audience of independent broker-dealers (IBDs) and registered investment advisors (RIAs).

CAIS will work with AWMS to create custom investment solutions that support new asset flow and business development opportunities for the independent advisor community. AWMS, in turn, expects to benefit from access to CAIS’ data-rich dashboard, which is expected to help measure product interest across more than 6,600 advisor firms and teams on the platform. This strategic partnership is intended to enhance the distribution and marketing capabilities for several Ares investment solutions, including its evergreen, drawdown, and ’40 Act funds.

“ Ares and AWMS share our goal of expanding alternative investments access to IBDs and RIAs, especially as performances in the public markets face greater scrutiny,” said Matt Brown, Founder and CEO of CAIS. “ The modern three-dimensional portfolio is here to stay, and we believe firms like Ares and AWMS, with their scale and commitment to the wealth management community, will play a strong role in bridging the gap between alternative investment managers and financial advisors.”

With a majority of financial professionals citing a lack of educational resources as a barrier to private markets investing, AWMS will also benefit from CAIS’ tech-enabled education platform, CAIS IQ, which helps independent financial advisors master various alternative investments, understand the role they play in client portfolios, and grow a client base seeking alternatives exposure.

“ Through technology and education, CAIS has created an important point of access to the fragmented independent advisor community,” said Raj Dhanda, Partner, Global Head of Wealth Management in Ares Wealth Management Solutions. “ We are pleased to bring select Ares products to the CAIS platform and create customized learning content for CAIS IQ as part of our broader corporate commitment to this audience.”

Ares and AWMS representatives will be attending CAIS’ inaugural Alternative Investment Summit, a three-day thought leadership event taking place October 17-19 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California. To learn more or apply to join, click here.

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for financial advisors who seek improved access to, and education about, alternative investment funds and products. CAIS provides financial advisors with a broad selection of alternative investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity, private credit, real estate, digital assets, and structured notes, allowing them to capitalize on opportunities and/or withstand ever-changing markets. CAIS also offers custom solutions for advisors seeking to create custom fund vehicles around ideas they source.

CAIS also provides an industry-leading learning system, CAIS IQ, to help advisors learn faster, remember longer, and improve client outcomes.

All funds listed on CAIS undergo Mercer's independent due diligence and ongoing monitoring. Mercer diligence reports and fund ratings are available to advisors on the CAIS password-protected platform. CAIS streamlines the end-to-end transaction process through digital subscriptions and integrated reporting with Fidelity, Schwab, and Pershing, which make investing in alternatives simple.

Founded in 2009, CAIS, a fintech leader, is empowering over 6,600+ unique advisor firms/teams who oversee more than $2.5T+ in network assets. Since its inception, CAIS has facilitated over $18B+ in transaction volume as the first truly open marketplace where financial advisors and asset managers engage and transact directly on a massive scale. CAIS has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, and San Francisco. For more information about CAIS, please visit www.caisgroup.com.

Ares Wealth Management Solutions

Ares Wealth Management Solutions (AWMS) oversees the product development, distribution, marketing and client management activities of investment offerings for the global wealth management channel. With a team of approximately 110 professionals and backed by the power and scale of the Ares Management platform, AWMS represents one of the most resourced wealth distribution and client service teams in the alternatives industry. AWMS’ mission is to provide advisors and their clients access to innovative, solutions-oriented investment opportunities across Ares Management’s credit, private equity, real estate and secondaries strategies. Through our range of institutional and retail structures, coupled with excellent client service and educational resources, we help investors diversify their portfolios with private market solutions that seek to deliver consistent, long-term growth. For more information, please visit: www.areswms.com.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of June 30, 2022, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $334 billion of assets under management, with over 2,300 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.