Stellus Capital Management, LLC Announces Strategic Partnership with +SUBSCRIBE®

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellus Capital Management, LLC, a leader in middle market direct lending, today announces a strategic partnership with +SUBSCRIBE®, a leading order management and electronic subscription document platform for the alternative investments industry.

Stellus joined the +SUBSCRIBE platform with the goal of providing the firm’s limited partners with an innovative digital experience for investor onboarding, electronic subscription documents, and integrated transaction workflows with the fund administrator and other service providers. +SUBSCRIBE provides institutional investors, fund managers, and service providers with the alternative investment industry’s leading order management system for alternative product transactions. The platform includes reusable universal investor profiles, eSubDocs, a digital offering that automates the private fund subscription process, centralized order workflow, and data integrations with all stakeholders – all delivered through an open-architecture, API-based, and inter-operating system.

“In an increasingly competitive and complex environment, ensuring our technology platform provides investors with a seamless experience and state-of-the-art capabilities remains a critical component of our success,” said Robert T. Ladd, Managing Partner at Stellus. “We consider every interaction an opportunity to illustrate our commitment to providing the highest level of service for onboarding, electronic subscriptions and order workflows. +SUBSCRIBE does exactly that.”

The +SUBSCRIBE platform streamlines fund subscriptions for investors and PE fund managers and service providers alike. The central order management system for alternative product transactions is a critical technology infrastructure offering a seamless investor onboarding and capital raising experience.

“We are pleased to be the solution of choice for Stellus as they embark on the journey to digitize their private market investment solutions deliver ease-of-use for their globally based limited partner customers,” said Rafay Farooqui, Founder and CEO at +SUBSCRIBE.

About Stellus Capital Management

Stellus was founded in 2012 and formed in conjunction with the spin-out of the Direct Capital Unit of the D. E. Shaw group. Stellus’ senior team helped create the Direct Capital Unit in 2004 and has been investing together in the middle market for 18 years. Since 2004, the Stellus team has deployed over $8 billion into more than 350 middle market companies, developing a broad and deep expertise in this segment of the private investing market. Stellus currently has approximately $2.6 billion in assets under management, with offices in Houston, TX, the Washington, D.C. area, and Charlotte, NC. Learn more at https://www.stelluscapital.com.

About +SUBSCRIBE®

The +SUBSCRIBE® platform allows allocators, sponsors, and service providers to digitize the entire onboarding, investment, and reporting process for alternative investments. Through our open-architecture platform, all stakeholders are easily connected to a central venue allowing for collaboration that reduces errors, saving time and money. This type of critical technology infrastructure offers the most efficient investor onboarding and capital raising experience.