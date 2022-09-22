Madaket Health Brings Licensing and Credentialing Services to Platform Through Partnership with Licentiam

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Madaket Health, a leading provider data management platform enabling automated information flow between healthcare payers and providers, announced the addition of state medical licensing and credentialing services coming to the Madaket Health platform in partnership with Licentiam, a trusted and experienced solution provider that streamlines the licensing process for all healthcare providers.

The Licentiam partnership allows Madaket customers who are providers and administrative staff to work with a team of experienced medical regulatory and licensing experts to complete and maintain state licensing applications directly from the Madaket Provider Data Management (PDM) platform. This dedicated team of licensing specialists handles thousands of license applications each year with exceptional success in Medical Board approval rates, thanks to the company’s team of regulatory experts across all 50 states. Madaket’s PDM platform is used by more than 80% of U.S. provider groups to exchange data for key healthcare administrative functions like payer enrollment, credentialing, and licensing.

“Getting and retaining a provider’s state licensure can be a time-intensive process that only adds to the workload burden our healthcare providers are experiencing,” said Eric Demers, Chief Executive Officer of Madaket Health. “Madaket is excited to announce this partnership that will bring Licentiam’s expertise to the Madaket Health platform. This means our customers will have yet another tool in their arsenal to streamline the business of healthcare and decrease the administrative work that holds them back from spending more time with patients.”

Licensing can be time-consuming for providers with applications, locating the correct documents, review time, follow-ups with Medical Boards and ongoing maintenance. On average, with Licentiam’s licensing specialists, users can receive their license twenty times faster than if a doctor or their administrative team attempted to complete these tasks on their own. According to research by McKinsey & Company, standardization of physician licensure is one of nearly 30 interventions that combined could save an estimated $265 billion in healthcare administrative spending.

"The regulatory landscape for medicine continues to evolve and become more complex, which means that providers are expected to take on even more responsibility when it comes to applying and retaining their licensing," said Rikin Mehta, PharmD, JD, LLM, Partner at Licentiam. “Integrating Licentiam in Madaket’s PDM platform extends our expertise to more providers nationwide, helping clinicians seamlessly obtain and maintain the required credentials so they can focus on practicing medicine. Our collaboration is another important step in the modernization of physician licensing and credentialing that the healthcare industry so urgently needs."

The licensing and credentialing services in the Madaket platform are available for all healthcare provider types, including, but not limited to, doctors, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses, pharmacists, psychologists, respiratory therapists, and telehealth practices.

To learn more about how market leaders use Madaket to streamline provider data management, visit madakethealth.com.

About Madaket Health

Madaket Health offers a modern approach to provider data management. We automate the manual, error-prone processes that are pervasive in revenue cycle tasks and provider data exchange. We provide targeted solutions to facilitate key tasks and serve up provider data analytics and insights. We work with intermediaries, providers, and payers—alone and together—to target the billions of dollars in administrative waste in the provider data marketplace. To learn more, visit madakethealth.com.

About Licentiam

Licentiam, which means "license" in Latin, is an innovative cloud-based solution that streamlines the licensing process for healthcare professionals and bridges the gaps in regulatory processes for hospitals, health-systems, and state licensing boards. To learn more, visit, Licentiam.com.