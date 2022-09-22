Mirai Security Announces The Launch of Its Free Cyber Security Awareness Toolkit

Mirai Security has announced the launch of its Free Cyber Security Awareness Toolkit for Cybersecurity Awareness Month (CSAM), which is held in October. The kit is being offered with no email signup required. It includes a plethora of tips, articles, videos, and infographics designed to help build a cybersecurity culture in manageable, easy-to-understand ways. Watch Calder Brown, Cybersecurity Specialist at Mirai Security, provide a brief introduction to Cyber Security Awareness Month and how to use Mirai's tool kit in your organization and community. Download your toolkit now: https://info.miraisecurity.com/cybersecurity-awareness-month-toolkit

Mirai Security has announced the launch of its Free Cyber Security Awareness Toolkit for Cybersecurity Awareness Month (CSAM), which is held in October. The kit is being offered with no email signup required. It includes a plethora of tips, articles, videos, and infographics designed to help build a cybersecurity culture in manageable, easy-to-understand ways. Watch Calder Brown, Cybersecurity Specialist at Mirai Security, provide a brief introduction to Cyber Security Awareness Month and how to use Mirai's tool kit in your organization and community. Download your toolkit now: https://info.miraisecurity.com/cybersecurity-awareness-month-toolkit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirai Security, one of Canada’s leading cybersecurity firms, today announced the release of its new cybersecurity awareness toolkit in preparation for Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022 in October. The BC cybersecurity consulting authority is thrilled to provide this free, ungated toolkit to bolster security awareness within organizations and throughout the general public.

The Toolkit: A Comprehensive Guide to Building a Better Security Culture

Mirai’s Cybersecurity Awareness Toolkit will be free to download and will not require the submission of an email address or any personal data. It includes 31 cybersecurity tips (one for each day in October); six educational articles on various cybersecurity topics, including phishing, network security, secure messaging, and phone safety; six short videos demonstrating good security habits; and six cybersecurity infographics.

The content is presented in simple language that will make the often-complex world of cybersecurity understandable for anyone who wishes to improve their cyber awareness, establish good security habits, or build a better cybersecurity culture within their personal or professional network.

Cybersecurity for Public Good

Mirai and our team of cyber security experts strongly believe that broad cybersecurity awareness benefits us all and that some information is too important to hide behind a paywall.

“Our competitors might believe what we’re doing is counterintuitive, that we should want people and organizations to get breached so that they have to pay for our services,” says Mirai’s VP of Sales and Marketing, Blake Mitchell. “We at Mirai think differently. We believe everyone has the right to cybersecurity knowledge. If this kit helps save an organization from having to consult with us regarding a breach and allows Mirai to work on innovative cybersecurity projects our team is passionate about, then all the better.”

Toolkit Release

This toolkit is available now as part of Mirai’s contribution to Cyber Security Awareness Month. Download the free toolkit on the Mirai website (https://info.miraisecurity.com/cybersecurity-awareness-month-toolkit).

Mirai Security Inc. is a fast-growing industry leader in cybersecurity consulting since 2017. With a diverse team of over 50 team members, we are trusted by organizations across North America supporting various industries such as healthcare, technology, mining, retail, banking, government, and insurance. If you want to learn more get in touch with us (https://www.miraisecurity.com/contact).