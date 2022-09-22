Principal® Small Business Event Highlights Importance of Leveraging Technology for Business Growth

DES MOINES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Principal Financial Group® and the Small Business Digital Alliance (SBDA) are hosting a conversation with small business leaders to explore the connection between a sustainable business model and the implementation of digital tools.

The panel, taking place on National American Business Women’s Day, will include key national and local female leaders including Isabella Casillas Guzman, 27th Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, Marianne Markowitz, CEO, First Women’s Bank, and Kitty Whitfield, manager, small business engagement, Downtown Detroit Partnership. The panel will be moderated by Amy Friedrich, president of U.S. Insurance Solutions at Principal®.

“The pandemic transformed the way businesses operate. Businesses continue to make significant investments in technology to reach their customers and interact with employees,” said Friedrich. “Public-private partnerships, like the SBDA, are key to promoting solutions that help employers access the tools they need to protect their employees, reach their customers, and run their business.”

The discussion will center on the need for greater financial inclusion, and how small business owners can find the right solutions to attract and retain talent and grow their business. Digital tools make it easier for small business owners to evaluate alternatives that make sense for their situation – and make it easier to implement and maintain once a selection is made.

“SBA’s Small Business Digital Alliance is working to ensure that entrepreneurs in every community in America are ready to take advantage of digital tools and resources to start, grow, operate, and build resilience,” said Administrator Guzman. “With strong partners like Principal, we’re working to improve success outcomes for small businesses, especially those from underserved communities across the country. From accelerating e-commerce and social media strategies to strengthening the workforce with online tools, we are meeting businesses where they increasingly are – online.”

The SBDA is a co-sponsorship agreement between the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and Business Forward, Inc., a non-profit organization working with small business leaders in support of policies promoting America’s economic competitiveness. The coalition brings together major players, influencers, and companies in financial services, tech, e-commerce, benefits, and other industries to help connect small businesses with digital tools, trainings, and expanded opportunities, and grow their digital networks to reach new customers.

About Principal Financial Group®

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 18,500 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, we’re helping more than 54 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of America’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a Top 10 “Best Places to Work in Money Management3.” Learn more about Principal and our commitment to building a better future at principal.com.

1 As of June 30, 2022 2 Barron’s, 2022 3 Pensions & Investments, 2021

ABOUT SBDA

The Small Business Digital Alliance (SBDA) is a joint co-sponsorship agreement between the SBA and Business Forward that brings together major players, influencers, and companies in the tech, e-commerce, benefits, and other industries to help small businesses connect with digital tools and reach new customers through expanded opportunities through trainings, tools, and expansion of their digital networks – free of charge. To learn more, visit www.smallbusinessdigitalalliance.com.

ABOUT SBA

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

ABOUT BUSINESS FORWARD

Business Forward is a non-profit organization working with 250,000 local business leaders from across America who support innovative and market-based solutions to our country’s biggest challenges. With the help of Business Forward, business leaders have briefed more than 650 mayors, governors, members of Congress, and senior Administration officials on how to create jobs and accelerate our economy. Learn more at www.businessforward.org.