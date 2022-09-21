Rohrer Realty Partners Teams Up with Leap to Bring Five New Retailers to the DC Market

By partnering with Leap, a retail platform for modern brands, Rohrer Realty Partners is helping to bring some of the most well-known brands to Georgetown and Tysons. (Photo: Business Wire)

By partnering with Leap, a retail platform for modern brands, Rohrer Realty Partners is helping to bring some of the most well-known brands to Georgetown and Tysons. (Photo: Business Wire)

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rohrer Realty Partners, LLC (Rohrer), a Virginia-based commercial real estate company, today announced the signing and upcoming opening of five popular retailers in the DC Market. By partnering with Leap, a retail platform for modern brands, Rohrer Realty Partners is helping to bring some of the most well-known brands to Georgetown and Tysons.

“We have been honored to work with Leap in their entry and rapid expansion into the DMV,” said Tucker Crockett, Principal, Rohrer Realty Partners. “The brands on Leap’s platform have all amassed incredible followings and we’re thrilled that the DMV community will now have the opportunity to walk in and experience these brands in person.”

Leap deploys and operates stores for brands such as Naadam, Something Navy, ThirdLove, Mack Weldon, Lunya, Birdies, Ring Concierge, Malbon Golf, Hanky Panky, and many more in a number of US markets, and continues to expand its category capabilities into a broader range – from apparel and footwear to accessories, jewelry, intimates, and home goods. In 2022, Leap has already announced a $50 million Series B financing and its expansion into five new markets, including Washington DC.

“Rohrer played a key role in helping us build out our network of retail stores locally. Our decision to expand into DC is based on a number of factors, including our proprietary Platform data sourced from our existing network of stores and registered brands, as well as external factors such premium retail space availability and the latest trends in both local and tourist traffic,” added Rebecca Fitts, Associate Vice President of Real Estate at Leap. “DC is a high-traffic and affluent region with shoppers interested in a wide range of products and lifestyles. We see a tremendous amount of opportunity and we’re excited to bring these amazing, modern brands to the DC shopper.”

New to Market

Georgetown: Hobo Bags, 1265 Wisconsin (expected opening October)

Georgetown: Little Words Project, 1246 Wisconsin (expected opening October)

Tysons: Third Love, Tysons Corner Mall (expected opening September)

Returning

Georgetown: Naadam, 3003 M street (expected opening October)

Georgetown: Rent the Runway, 3222 M Street ‘Georgetown Park’ (expected opening September)

“Both the Georgetown and Tysons areas were natural locations to target from a real estate perspective – Georgetown spaces are hard to come by in today’s market and, with its proximity to the local universities and residents, all the digitally native brands are wanting to be there,” said Tucker Crockett. “The growth happening and the plans in place for Tysons Corner Center are also exciting for the next generation of brands looking to expand into the non-stop market of office, retail and residential.”

According to the Georgetown BID, Georgetown’s commercial real estate market includes over 5.5 million square feet of retail and office space in over 450 buildings with approximately seven significant development projects happening in the area.

Tysons Corner Center is also amidst plans to expand its anticipated Phase 2 for the mall to include an overhaul of the old Lord & Taylor store and continues to be a hub for major offices, retailers and residents.

Leap worked closely with Rohrer to lease the aforementioned locations to build a network of store locations for the brands on its Platform, where it provides a fully turnkey retail solution that enables brands to rapidly deploy stores that work in concert with ecommerce and at significantly reduced cost and risk. Today, Leap operates 65 stores with more than 50 brands on the Leap Platform. And, on trend with data sited by Coresight Research which reports a net gain of more than 49 million square feet of new retail space in 2022 with 4,432 new stores opening compared to 1,954 store closures, Leap continues to move quickly in expanding in both existing and new markets such as Washington DC, Philadelphia, Boston and Greenwich, to name a few.

Rohrer works with tenants across the retail and office sector to land in the best location to suit their needs, while also supporting landlords to shape and develop their tenant mix and local communities. In addition to leasing, Rohrer also manages a portfolio of commercial office/medical buildings in Northern Virginia.

About Rohrer Realty Partners

Rohrer Realty Partners (Rohrer) is a Northern Virginia-based commercial real estate firm servicing DC, Maryland and Virginia that specializes in both leasing and commercial property management. Rohrer prides itself on bringing a unique, lifestyle perspective to the business with nearly two decades of experience across a wide range of industries. Powered by deep industry relationships, Rohrer is both meticulous on details and creative on solutions. Visit www.rohrerpartners.com

About Leap

Leap is building the world's largest network of branded retail stores – powered by data, technology, and scale. Leap's platform enables brands to deploy stores that work in concert with ecommerce more rapidly and at significantly reduced cost and risk. Brand stores powered by Leap bring modern brands to life with compelling, immersive customer experience and operations driven and informed by millions of data points. Learn more about Leap's platform, and brand stores powered by Leap, at http://leapinc.com.