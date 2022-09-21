Provenance Reaches Agreement with LNR Partners to Resolve Outstanding Debt on Dossier Hotel

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affiliates of Provenance Hotels (“Provenance”), an owner and operator of boutique hotels, today announced that they have closed an agreement with LNR Partners and funded the outstanding debt on the Dossier Hotel in Portland. This amicable resolution brings the Dossier’s loan current, and all notices regarding foreclosure have been withdrawn and cancelled. Provenance’s other properties remain in good financial standing.

Headquartered in Portland, Ore., Provenance specializes in independent hotels that express the richest essence of the communities we call home. The award-winning hotels illuminate the individuality of our bright talent, trendsetting amenities, locally curated art collections, the ingenuity of local tastemakers and innovative food and beverage offerings. The portfolio includes 13 properties in Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Palm Springs, New Orleans, Nashville and Fort Wayne. For more information, visit www.provenance.com.