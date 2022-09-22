Quiet Platforms Partners with FourKites to Enable End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility for Retailers

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quiet Platforms, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO), today announced it has partnered with FourKites to provide enhanced supply chain visibility to all Quiet Platforms retail customers. Quiet Platforms’ nationwide, open-sharing network and technology platform enable retailers to manage their end-to-end logistics needs more efficiently, sustainably and cost-effectively.

The FourKites partnership will provide Quiet Platforms’ retail customers with full lifecycle visibility for inventory, assets and shipments moving through the connected network. Quiet Platforms will begin tracking shipments in mid-October, providing the end customers of the retailers in its network with unprecedented visibility into the status and movement of their purchases. Beginning in December, Quiet Platforms will expand access directly to retailers, enabling them to:

Track the movement of inventory from receipt to delivery in near real time.

from receipt to delivery in near real time. Resolve logistics exceptions that result in inventory or last-mile delivery delays.

that result in inventory or last-mile delivery delays. Gain transportation insights from the movement of goods across lanes, transportation providers and facilities that can be used to inform future decisions.

from the movement of goods across lanes, transportation providers and facilities that can be used to inform future decisions. Improve the customer experience by giving customers accurate, real-time information about the status of their orders.

by giving customers accurate, real-time information about the status of their orders. Reduce cargo loss by surfacing comprehensive, real-time views of the flow of inventory through Quiet Platforms’ nationwide network.

“In partnering with providers like FourKites, Quiet Platforms is giving retailers in our network the ability to access complete, real-time supply chain visibility through end-to-end solutions,” said Charles Griffith, CTO of Quiet Platforms. “Traditionally, it has been difficult to get an accurate view of an entire network, let alone that view in real time—which is why we are excited to offer these advanced technology solutions to our customers.”

“We are honored that Quiet Platforms chose to partner with FourKites on this revolutionary approach to optimizing the global end-to-end retail supply chain,” said Mathew Elenjickal, Founder and CEO of FourKites. “Together, we are working to help the world’s leading retailers grow their market share through better customer experiences and improved relationships with their supply chain partners.”

About Quiet Platforms

By creating interoperable open and sharing supply chain platforms powered by an intelligent and unified orchestration layer, Quiet Platforms helps companies collaborate to drive scale efficiencies and sustainability. The plug-and-play, open-sharing platform is enabling globally renowned retailers such as Peloton, Steve Madden, Li & Fung and more than 60 others to optimize their inventory and access digital capabilities such as track and trace to increase efficiency and improve margins. A wholly owned subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO), Quiet Platforms levels the playing field for small and midsized retailers by providing access to shared supply chain assets and relationships across every link of the chain—so they can ship less and operate more sustainably.

About FourKites

Leading supply chain visibility platform FourKites® extends visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2.8 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,100 of the world’s most recognised brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.