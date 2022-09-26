Hilton Grand Vacations Announces National Partnership With Boys & Girls Clubs of America

ORLANDO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), the industry-leading global vacation ownership company, launches a national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The partnership is the newest addition to HGV Serves, the company’s corporate social responsibility program. By selecting Boys & Girls Clubs of America as the company’s national youth development partner, HGV will support the organization through initiatives and programs designed to empower and inspire young people to reach their full potential.

“ We’re honored to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs and be a part of its incredible mission to create brighter futures for kids and teens across the county,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. “ As a global organization, it’s our responsibility and privilege to support organizations that create meaningful impacts in the communities we serve.”

“ We’re proud to expand our volunteer efforts by supporting this leading non-profit organization and its important mission,” said Pablo Brizi, executive vice president, chief human resources officer & corporate affairs at Hilton Grand Vacations. “ Our passionate team members are always looking for ways to give back to the community, and we’re excited to help create positive impacts in the lives of young people.”

For over 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. As one of the nation’s largest youth organizations supporting more than four million young people each year, Boys & Girls Clubs provide safe spaces, caring mentors and life-enhancing experiences to help kids and teens reach their full potential.

“ We are honored to welcome Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. as a corporate partner and thank them for their support so that we may continue our mission to help young people reach their full potential,” said Chad Royal-Pascoe, senior vice president of resource development, corporate, cause marketing and special events, Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The new partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America will provide HGV team members the opportunity to volunteer at local Clubs around the country. Youth development is one of the four philanthropic pillars of the HGV Serves program, which provides opportunities for HGV team members to support and have a positive impact on local communities beyond the company’s resorts. In addition to youth development, HGV is also committed to making noteworthy impacts across its global footprint through disaster relief, homelessness and veteran initiatives. As part of HGV’s 30th-anniversary celebration, the company kicked off its 30 for 30 campaign, which includes executing 30 volunteer and philanthropic initiatives this year, underscoring HGV’s commitment to giving back to its communities.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 18 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 720,000 owners. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

About Boys & Girls Club of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,900 Clubs serve 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in Boys & Girls Club of America-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.