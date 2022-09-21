 Enlace Health Continues the Evolution to Sustainable Healthcare at Healthcare Evolution Connect

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On September 14, 2022, Health Evolution Connect, an invitation-only event, kicked off with a networking event hosted by Enlace Health, a healthcare transformation company that powers the systematic changes needed for sustainable healthcare. Participants included CEO and C-Suite executives from providers, payers, and life science organizations, along with technology leaders, investors, innovators, and policymakers.

Enlace joined Health Evolution to launch the inaugural event, Health Evolution Connect. The community of industry leaders challenged each other for three days, and worked together on a common mission: to make healthcare more accessible, affordable, and effective.

Enlace is at the forefront of healthcare’s transition from fee-for-service to real value-based care, continually developing solutions needed to power client success in the complex total cost-of-care landscape. Enlace’s deep roots and understanding of the payer and provider worlds has led to its rapid expansion. “ Change is challenging for all participants, payers, providers, and technology partners. However, if the players do not make significant changes, the system will fail. It’s events like Health Evolution Connect that make it possible for important ideas to be shared in an environment meant to facilitate meaningful dialogue. And it’s important for Enlace to interact with these leading-edge companies and thought leaders. Being part of Health Evolution and its Connect event is a natural fit for Enlace,” said Bill Nordmark, CEO, Enlace Health.

Throughout the event, participants discussed the necessity of changes centered around cost containment and alignment, while ensuring all changes ensure improved patient quality and experience. As part of the event, Bill Nordmark and Tom Aubel, AVP of Reimbursement for UPMC, led a standing room only Deep Dive discussion, “ Building the Bridge to a Sustainable Health Care System through Value-Based Care.” All areas of healthcare were represented, joining Bill and Tom for lively discussion. Whether debating the validity of price transparency for patients or member churn for payers, all discussions returned to two central points – the need to correctly define value-based care and the accepted reality that the fee-for-service model does not work.

“ Imagine if you purchased an airline ticket but didn’t know the cost of the ticket up front. Several weeks after your trip you begin to receive bills. You get a bill from the pilot, one for the snacks, one for fuel, and another for the airport usage fee. And, with all of these bills, you don’t understand what each bill means, or which bill is your responsibility. This simply would not work, yet this is the insanity of our healthcare system and exactly why we must fix the system at its core,” explained Nordmark.

“ If we don’t make a change now, someone else will, and it may not be how we would like. We need to make moves now. We need to work together so that we are part of the solution,” said Tom Aubel, AVP of Reimbursement for UPMC.

Healthcare acknowledges that it cannot continue along its current unsustainable path. Fee-for-service and the current technology infrastructure are self-perpetuating partners in the ongoing chaos. The status quo approach and additional point solutions only add to the complexity. “ In an ecosystem that knows it needs to change, it’s key for participants to see a clear path to success. This is why Enlace works with companies employing a ‘meet you where you are’ client strategy that ensures the successful evolution to true value-based care that all are looking to achieve,” concluded Nordmark.

Health Evolution: Where Change Happens in Health Care

Health Evolution empowers positive change in health care. We convene a curated community of influential chief executives and senior leaders from all sectors of the health care industry. We inspire leaders to embrace new ideas and lead bold change. We foster collaboration that makes our health care system more accessible and affordable, more effective and equitable, and more proactive and personalized.

Enlace Health: Sustainable Healthcare, Delivered

Enlace Health™ solves healthcare from the inside-out, fixing healthcare at its core and making value-based care a reality. The Connected World of Enlace empowers payers, providers, and patients to participate together in an economically sound environment. The Enlace solution is the only end-to-end infrastructure that bridges the gap between the current, chaotic system and an orderly healthcare world. Enlace always meets clients where they are, creating solutions based on need and maturity in value-based care. Enlace is Sustainable Healthcare, Delivered.